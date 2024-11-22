Library News and Censorship Updates, Post-Election
Although you’re reading this on November 22nd (or later), this is the first library and censorship news post that I’ve drafted since the election, and it’s hard to see the headlines and know that the censorship in this country is going to get exponentially worse. I don’t have an answer, but I do know this is one of the most important fights we’re going to face in our profession. Read Kelly Jensen’s list of ways to fight book bans and censorship in 2024, make a plan to push back, and build in time to take care of yourself along the way.
Library News Updates
ALA released a statement vowing to defend intellectual freedom and access to information against political threats.
A bit of good news: in Ohio, voters approved 26 out of 28 public library levies.
Unfortunately, the Jonesboro City Library in Arkansas failed to pass their millage increase.
The Willis L. Miller Library in Valdosta, Georgia is facing a year-long repair process after Hurricane Helene caused millions of dollars worth of damage.
Censorship News
PEN America confirms that school book bans are surging.
EveryLibrary warns that the US election results mean more uncertainty for libraries.
“In response to the movement to ban books about race and LGBTQ topics from libraries being pushed by Republican lawmakers and conservative parents, independent book publishers banded together to create a counter campaign.”
Escambia (FL) school board members have again been shielded from testifying about their decision to remove books from the school libraries.
Palmyra Area School District (PA) officials read a statement in regard to concerns that a staff member maintained a “secret library” of sexually explicit (aka LGBTQ+) materials and made them available to children.
The New Jersey State Senate passed a bill intended to halt book bans and protect librarians.
The South Carolina Education Board has banned 7 books from all public schools in the state.
More than 400 books have been removed from Wilson County (TN) school libraries in response to the new state law.
LGBTQ+ advocates mount a revamped challenge to Iowa’s book ban.
Freedom to read advocates notch a legal victory in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District (AK).
Fairhope Public Library (AK) has created a policy that requires children 17 and under to have parental permission to access certain books. A city councilman said, “We’ve created policies that are to give power to parents, but do not step on anybody’s constitutional rights,” which is a heaping pile of bullshit. It’s still censorship, and it defaults to restricting access unless the kids have parents who are proactive enough to provide permission in the first place.
Stay strong, library and teacher friends. The world needs us.
