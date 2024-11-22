Library News and Censorship Updates, Post-Election

Censorship News

PEN America confirms that school book bans are surging.

EveryLibrary warns that the US election results mean more uncertainty for libraries.

“In response to the movement to ban books about race and LGBTQ topics from libraries being pushed by Republican lawmakers and conservative parents, independent book publishers banded together to create a counter campaign.”

Escambia (FL) school board members have again been shielded from testifying about their decision to remove books from the school libraries.