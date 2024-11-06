Check This Out: Best Blogs, Newsletters, and Social Media Accounts for Librarians

Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.

One of the delights of having a bookish job is being able to switch effortlessly between my hobby reading and work reading. Books I read to my sons might also be a recommendation for one of my students. Authors I followed for their witty takes back when Twitter was much less toxic will publish a book that fits perfectly into a unit I’m developing for a teacher. And, my habit of treating myself to a few minutes of disassociation while scrolling social media can morph into professional development when library-related accounts dance across my screen.

I’m a middle-aged millennial who relies heavily on Instagram for its comforting mix of Facebook-esque personal updates and edgy, recycled Tiktoks put up as Reels. It’s a one-stop shop for my social media needs. It also happens to house some of my favorite library accounts. As I root deeper into my dream career as a Library Media Specialist, I’ve also sought out newsletters and listservs that keep me connected to the community without being overly fluffy or wasteful of my time. Efficiency is queen when teaching all day while trying to keep a library current and well-managed. Blogs might be a thing of the past, but there are one or two that I turn to for lesson ideas or librarian solidarity.

Below, I’ve gathered some blogs, newsletters, and social media accounts for librarians, as well as tips for staying connected. Get ready to grow your network!

Social Media Accounts for Librarians Mychal Threet Mychal Threet has been compared to LeVar Burton and Fred Rogers. What’s more, he truly deserves the hype. Mychal became famous for his viral videos describing bouts of “library joy” he encountered at work. His messages that “you belong” and “the library is for everyone” have been a balm in a cynical online world. He currently holds a position as resident librarian for PBS and raises awareness for fighting book bans and representation in kids’ books. This is a follow that is inspiring, heart-warming, and affirming.

Lacey Sedrel A K-4 school librarian, Lacey Librarian has come in clutch so many times with lesson ideas and printable resources. My job mirrors hers in so many ways (follows the school year, teaches both book concepts and technology, works with younger people) that following her helps me stay updated with happenings (“Oh, it’s Dot Day soon!”) and lets me steal great ideas that have been freely offered up. I highly suggest Lacey specifically, but it’s also a great idea to find a librarian who works in the same department or with the same population as you do. Following people who work like you do can help you feel connected and inspired.

Maya Lê I’ll go on record and say there is not a better source for picture book recommendations. Maya Lê posts videos sharing books around a theme, focusing on diversity not just in the topics she covers, but also in the main characters featured in books, as well as the authors and illustrators. MaiStoryBook is accessible and important, an account I don’t only suggest for librarians, but also for parents or adults looking to use picture books to bridge the knowledge gap as different topics spring up in daily life.

Dawnavyn M. James Come for the teacher drip, stay for the doctorate discourse. Dawnavyn M. James is an early childhood educator, author, and fellow at the Center for K-12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education. She also runs the Instagram account Queendom Teaching. Following her will get you book recommendations, glimpses of daily life, and powerful strategies for keeping your Black history celebrations strong long after February.

Blogs for Librarians WOC + Lib blog Even though this blog is not for me (I’m white), I appreciate its existence and found extremely relevant articles while researching this article. I stopped everything to read Ginny Barnes’s Passive programming as a wellness strategy for the overworked outreach librarian. WOC + Lib is a hub for Women of Color to discuss their experiences in the library profession. Their website states “We thought that more WOC, as well as POC, could benefit from a digital community forum regarding the state of affairs for folks like us in the field, without the narrative being constructed or dominated by other established channels.” The blog accepts submissions from the community and raises the voices of WOC in a field (world) that often overlooks them.

The Tutu Teacher Vera Ahiyya has been invaluable to me as an elementary librarian and was a resource I adored before I left the first-grade classroom. Even though the world of blogging in general has tapered over the last five years or so, Ahiyya’s blog is regularly updated with relevant content. I love the book lists and resources to help educators celebrate holidays and months of recognition. Ahiyya is also an author of books for kids and teachers.

Newsletters for Librarians ALA Periodicals Database Consider this an excellent starting point if you’re just dipping your toe into the world of library newsletters. The ALA has a database of all their publications, organized (of course) alphabetically. Search through and see which would be most relevant to your current job, or the information you want to stay on top of!

MSLA listserv It took me too long to follow this advice, but find the professional organization you fit in and join their mailing list! ALA is a great place to start—just keep digging until you find the niche group that can’t wait to welcome you. For me, it’s the Massachusetts School Library Association, which is an offshoot of the American School Library Association, which is a branch of the American Library Association. It’s a nesting doll situation! Some libraries might pay for you to be a member of these associations, but even if they don’t, the price is often fairly low and different for students or people currently unemployed.

Within the MSLA, the best periodical is the listserv, which sends daily email updates of Reddit-style conversations and updates to the threads that have already started. Other organizations might have monthly or annual newsletters, email blasts that sum up professional conferences, or reminders about upcoming events. Do a little searching to find the information that is most relevant to you, and get ready to feel more connected than ever before.

Of course, there is always Check Your Shelf, Book Riot’s newsletter devoted to all things librarian. If you haven’t already, it’s definitely worth looking into! Hopefully, you’ve found some online resources to connect you with librarians who inspire.