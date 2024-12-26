Let it Snow! 10 Children’s Books About Snow

BRRR! It’s the perfect time to read children’s books about snow. In many parts of the country, the weather outside is frightful. My little city rarely gets snow and even we’ve had a dusting.

Though it’s not my favorite type of weather, there is something magical about snow. When we got our quarter-inch accumulation, local districts gave children an official snow day, despite the fact that they’re mostly remote. It made me smile seeing all the pictures of kids out enjoying the weather. There’s just something nostalgic about it all.

If you prefer to enjoy the snow from a comfortable spot inside, then read on. Cuddle up with a buddy and check out these children’s books about snow!