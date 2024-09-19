Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis Star in This Crime Adaptation

S. Zainab would like to think she bleeds ink but the very idea makes her feel faint. She writes fantasy and horror, and is currently clutching a manuscript while groping in the dark. Find her on Twitter: @szainabwilliams .

Prime Video ordered two seasons of Scarpetta , adapted from Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta series. Some big names are attached to the series–most notably, Nicole Kidman playing Scarpetta herself, and Jamie Lee Curtis whose renaissance I’m appreciating deeply. Speaking of, Curtis will get a reunion with David Gordon Green who directed the last few Halloween movies and will direct the first couple of episodes. The Kay Scarpetta series follows a medical examiner investigating some gruesome murders. The first book was published in 1990 and there are 27 books to the series, so there’s no shortage of material to work with.

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

HEARTSTOPPER’s New Season Has a Trailer

Calling all Heartstopper fans! There’s a new trailer out for season 3 of this Emmy award-winning coming-of-age romance following teens Charlie and Nick and their developing friends to lovers romance. Fun fact: Oseman, who serves as writer, creator, and executive producer of the show, published her first novel when she was 19! Talk about a success story. This graphic novel turned Netflix series has a huge fandom of teens and grown people alike–if you’d like to find out why, you can watch the trailer here and read Heartstopper online.

This Barbie is a Magical Realist

Mattel added The House of the Spirits author Isabel Allende to their Barbie Inspiring Women Series. I’m loving this ’80s throwback lewk. There isn’t a whole lot to say here, except “Neat!” and also I love the inclusion of Allende’s dog, Perla. TIL that Perla inspired the literary icon’s first children’s book, Perla The Mighty Dog.

8 Slasher Books for September

Do you feel that chill in the air? Do you find that the days are growing darker? Do you always feel like somebody’s watching you? If you’re thrumming with anticipation for scary season, let these slasher books chase you closer to October.