We Went to See IT ENDS WITH US So You Don’t Have To

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more. Iowa Book Ban Goes Into Effect On Friday, a three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit overturned the injunction issued by a federal judge in December, allowing a book ban in Iowa public schools to take effect. The law, Senate File 496, “bans any titles that describe sexual acts from K-12 schools, with the exception of religious texts” (emphasis mine). It also limits discussion of gender and sexual orientation in grades K-6.