Jenny L. Howe’s Latest Fat-Positive Rom-Com Will Knock Your…Socks Off

Haleigh Berkshire is tired of dating. It’s a hard world out there, and her recent string of disastrous dates is exacerbated by the fact that she’s deeply in love with her childhood friend and current bestie, Jack. But Jack’s off limits because they’ve already been down that road and it nearly destroyed their friendship. After yet another terrible date, she decides she’s had enough — but how can she get her family on board with her plan to go on a dating hiatus?

Haleigh decides to give her closest family and friends two tries each to set her up with someone they genuinely believe she could be compatible with; and she promises to genuinely try to give everyone she’s set up with an honest chance. But when they all fail (as she’s certain they will), then she’ll be able to take a break from dating without pressure.

The ensuing dates, some with women, some with men, alternate between being hilarious, thought-provoking, and sweet. All of them are shaded by the real problem at behind Haleigh’s love woes, which is the fact that her heart already belongs to Jack. So when Jack decides to throw himself in the ring, well, all bets are off.

Haleigh is a self-described fat woman. It’s a neutral descriptor she uses without negative connotations. This aspect of her character is not portrayed as something to be fixed, nor is it depicted as a hurdle to be overcome in order for her to achieve happiness, love, or success. Instead, it’s a part of her that she knows other people sometimes have problems with, which means she’s been on the receiving end of some pretty crappy fatphobic behavior.

This novel has a clever method for sidestepping the harmful reproduction of fatphobia on the page. As part of the dating deal Haleigh’s family agrees to, she asks them to make sure their dates know that she’s fat before they agree to the dates. She makes it clear this is to protect her from the kinds of negative experiences she’s had in the past (amen!), but it also refuses to allow fatphobic discourse to take up space that belongs to Haleigh’s story.

As each dating experience pushes Haleigh to grow as a person in different ways, her character matures in tandem with her romantic journey. Outside of dating, she struggles with anxiety and has given up on some of her professional dreams. She’s a strong female lead, and watching her navigate her anxiety and find her confidence in her career goals is inspiring.

Howe’s treatment of mental health in this book is incredible. Haleigh and Jack both live with general anxiety disorders, and Jack also has obsessive-compulsive disorder. Their mental health is depicted as part of their lives and part of their friendship. One of the sweetest scenes in the book is one in which Haleigh provides physical care for Jack (in a completely platonic way) when she sees him struggling with his mental health. There was so much tenderness in these characters’ interactions, and a lot of that came from their long history with each other and the specific ways they’ve learned to care for and support one another over the years.

If you haven’t figured it out already, I absolutely love this book! Haleigh’s character development was really fun to follow, and the dating experiment took some unexpected turns (I mean…the hot vet was amazing!!) that I really enjoyed. The evolution of her relationship with Jack was so cute, and watching her advocate for herself with her family was inspiring.

This is a book to read, a book to gift, and a book to remember. Here’s hoping Howe has many more stories to tell because I, for one, can’t wait to read each and every book she writes!