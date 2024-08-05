August is Spooky Season Jr

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

Horror fans, it’s August, which means we’re basically in Spooky Season Eve. Or Spooky Season Junior, if you will. Let’s get excited about it. Let’s celebrate all things horror. I have a lot of scary stuff to share with you all season long (of course) and I’m so excited for us to thrive. Our time has come. So let’s do this.

This book starts with a bank heist gone wrong. Career criminal Anne Heller retreats to her family’s cabin — the site of her mother’s untimely death — to escape the police who are tailing her. In tow are her partner Jessup and a police officer they’ve taken hostage. At the cabin, however, Anne begins to realize that the cops aren’t the only ones who are looking for her. And when someone comes knocking on her cabin door, things start to get really creepy.

Start off your spooky reading season right with this new folk horror novel. After the tragic death of her husband, journalist Marshall is sent to the small town of Raeford to cover what everyone assumes will be a fairly easy assignment: a horse has reportedly given birth to a human baby. Everyone thinks it’s a hoax, but as soon as Marshall arrives in Raeford, she senses something strange is going on.

The Dead Take the A Train by Cassandra Khaw and Richard Kadrey If you love cosmic horror, you won’t want to skip this one this year (even if you missed it in 2023). In an effort to make a name for herself in the world of magic, Julie spends all of her time going from gig to gig in New York City. From exorcizing demons to making deals with dastardly gods, no job is too horrifying for Julie. But the grind is getting to her. Then her best friend Sarah shows up at her door asking for help, and everything else goes to the wayside. Now Julie’s priority is saving her friend, even if it means journeying into the darkest corners of magical NYC.

Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas The last book I recommended is a great genre mash-up of horror and fantasy. Vampires of El Norte is mashed with historical fiction and a huge helping of romance. This one is set on the Texas-Mexico border in the 1840s. As the daughter of a rancher, Nina knows there are things much more dangerous than the Anglo settlers in the north. Something stalks the ranch at night, attacking people and drinking their blood. Nena knows it’s there because she was once attacked. Meanwhile, Néstor thinks Nena is dead. Since the attack, he has been moving from ranch to ranch working as a vaquero, unable to shake the grief from losing his childhood love. When the United States attacks Mexico in 1846, Néstor meets Nana again in a shocking reunion.

