Horror Movies and the Books You Should Read with Them This Spooky Season

Even if you never saw the blockbuster horror film Smile, you really don’t need to in order to understand what’s going on in Smile 2. This movie follows pop star Skye Riley as she’s harassed and tormented by a strange force that makes people smile in a really, really unsettling way. This one’s part supernatural and part slasher, so if you’re into that, you should also check out I Was A Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones. You’d probably also love The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix. Smile 2 is out in theaters now!