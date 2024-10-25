horror books and movies cover collage
Horror Movies and the Books You Should Read with Them This Spooky Season

It's a pairing of horror movie recommendations and book recommendations.

Who is staying home and watching horror movies this Halloween? I know I am. In fact, I’ve been watching nothing but scary movies all October. If you’re like me and you love horror movies just as much as you love horror novels, here are some cool horror movies out this October and the books you should read with them.

Enjoy, scary movie fans!

Smile 2

Even if you never saw the blockbuster horror film Smile, you really don’t need to in order to understand what’s going on in Smile 2. This movie follows pop star Skye Riley as she’s harassed and tormented by a strange force that makes people smile in a really, really unsettling way. This one’s part supernatural and part slasher, so if you’re into that, you should also check out I Was A Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones. You’d probably also love The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix. Smile 2 is out in theaters now!

It’s What’s Inside

It’s What’s Inside is available to stream on Netflix right now, and I was truly unprepared for what a wild ride this was. This is a sci-fi horror thriller that sees a bachelor party get out of hand when a group of friends play a twisted game that has them switching bodies with one other. I’m still thinking about this one. If you’re looking for more twisty sci-fi horror/thrillers, pick up The Need by Helen Phillips or Lakewood by Megan Giddings.

Salem’s Lot

Of course, you’ve heard of Salem’s Lot. It’s Stephen King’s take on a vampire story, and the novel is a classic. In 2024, we’ve gotten a new film adaptation, now streaming on Max. Are you looking for more books like Salem’s Lot? Read Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, another story about vampires taking over a town. For even more vampire-like creatures with similar Salem’s Lot vibes (no spoilers), you have to check out Nestlings by Nat Cassidy!

Your Monster

Your Monster is a horror romance hitting theaters on October 25. The story follows actress Laura Franco as she finds her voice after falling for the monster hiding in her closet. If you love a little bit of romance with your horror (and you love furry monsters), Patricia Wants to Cuddle by Samantha Allen should be at the top of your TBR after you watch this movie. And if you love the idea of romance and horror as a genre mash-up, you should also read House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson.

What are your favorite scary movies to watch during spooky season? Feel free to hit me up over on Instagram at emandhercat to let me know. Sweet dreams, horror fans!