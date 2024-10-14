7 Horror Books to Read for the 2024 Read Harder Challenge

It’s October, which means it’s Halloween month! This is the time of year when I try to read as many horror and horror-adjacent books as I can — exactly the books I avoid the rest of the year. Despite not usually gravitating toward this genre, October is usually my best reading month: I read more because I’m trying to beat the clock and fit in as many horror books as I can before November. I won’t tell you how many titles are on my TBR this month, but let’s just say I’m inching dangerously close to my library’s very generous checkout limit.

If you, too, are a seasonal reader with an itch for the creepy and macabre — or if you’re a “fear all year” horror fan — today I have recommendations for horror books that also check out 2024 Read Harder Challenge tasks. I skipped task #3: Read a middle grade horror novel, because that’s a little too easy, but you can check out the recommendations for that task for more.