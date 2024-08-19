Horror Goes to Hollywood

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

Well, it happened. I finally got around to watching MaXXXine , the final film in Ti West’s horror trilogy. It was admittedly not my favorite of the three, but it did get me thinking about horror stories about movies. And there are actually a ton of good ones! So I thought that would be a fun thing to talk about this week. Have you seen MaXXXine? What were your thoughts? What are your favorite horror movies set in Hollywood? I’d love to hear all about it, so be sure to reach out and let me know. In the meantime, let’s chat horror books.

Turns out two of my faves have both written books about horror movies, so you know I had to feature them here.

Vampires and toxic friendships are, like, my book love language, so I’m also super amped for this one. In London in the late ’70s, vampire Nicola meets American Amber on the dance floor. Taken in by Amber’s vibrant personality, Nicola offers the woman the gift of eternal life. But 50 years later, Nicola and Amber’s friendship is strained. Amber wants out, but leaving a vampire behind is no easy task. Especially when others who have tried have all ended up dead.

This week, I have two new releases to share with you that I have been so, so, so hyped about, starting with one of my most anticipated reads of the year: Sacrificial Animals. This novel follows Nick Morrow, who left his home in Nebraska in the hopes of putting all of his family trauma in the past. But when his abusive father, Carlyle, asks for Nick and his brother Joshua to return to the farm before he dies, neither son can say no, even though Carlyle disowned Joshua for marrying Emilia, a woman of Asian descent. As Joshua and Carlyle reconcile, Nick finds himself growing closer to Emilia. But is Emilia’s interest in Nick genuine? Or is something sinister going on?

Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Set in Mexico City in the 1990s, Silver Nitrate is a horror/thriller novel that focuses on Montserrat, a talented sound editor who nevertheless can’t seem to get into the inner circle of the film industry. Basically, it’s a total boy’s club, and the only one who takes notice of Montserrat at all is her best friend, a soap opera star named Tristán. When Tristán discovers that his new neighbor is cult horror director Abel Urueta, Tristán sees an opportunity for both himself and Montserrat to jumpstart their careers. After Urueta failed to finish his last film, the director swears he’s been cursed for life. Now, he wants Tristán and Montserrat to help him film the final scenes to lift the curse forever. But lifting a curse is never easy, and everyone involved in the film begins to feel a darkness surrounding them and the project.

Horror Movie by Paul Tremblay I know, I know. I’ve been talking about this one a lot lately, but that’s because I’m absolutely obsessed with it. What can I say? I read it earlier this year, and I still can’t stop thinking about it. This book is about a horror movie that was never actually released. During the filming, the set was riddled with disasters, and there were whispers that the project was cursed. Years later, the movie has built up a cult following and is being remade with a big Hollywood budget. At the center of the story is the unnamed narrator, who once played “The Thin Kid” in the original movie. As he returns to the world of the film for the remake, reality begins to blur.

I just love a good horror movie, you know? Next up, I’m going to have to go check out Cuckoo, which just hit theaters last week (ish). I hope you have a wonderful week of horror reading and watching, and I’ll be back next Monday with more horror things. Until then, you can follow me (and message me) on Instagram at emandhercat. Sweet dreams, horror fans!

