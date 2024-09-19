Home Is Where Your Comics Are
Before we begin, I’d just like to say happy birthday to the late Adam West, who is, of course, best known for playing Batman in the ’60s TV series. Without that show and his performance in it, I would not be the superhero fan whose work you read today, which means I would not be a comic book fan, which means I would not be writing this newsletter. I’d be a very different person with a very different life if not for him and that show, so many thanks and happy returns to you, sir.
Bookish Goods
Wham Bam Pow Dog Collar by MiniMeeCollection
Your dog is already super to you, but now you can show the rest of the world just how powerful they really are! Isn’t the collar with the onomatopoeias cute? $18+
New Graphic Novels and Comics Out This Week
Army of One Volume Two by Tony Lee and Yishan Li
The adventures of Carrie, a girl with multiple alternate versions of herself scattered across various realities, continue from Army of One Volume One. With their collective fate hanging in the balance, the Carries will have to overcome a sudden loss to continue their fight against Brother Havoc’s growing army.
Daredevil: Gang War by Erica Schultz and Sergio
Step aside, Matt Murdock (well, he has to, he’s in jail now); Elektra Natchios is the new Daredevil in town! After literally buying all of Hell’s Kitchen, the original Daredevil’s favorite haunt, Elektra now has to battle to keep it safe from the gang war that threatens New York City. Sure, Elektra is a great assassin, but can she handle being a superhero?
Graphic Novels About Homesickness
Today’s Riot Rec theme is: homesickness! Travel can be fun, but there comes a point when you just want your own pillow and familiar surroundings…like these characters.
Lunar Boy by Jes and Cin Wibowo
Indu doesn’t fit in on Earth. After spending his life on the moon, all he wants to do is get back there and away from the stepfamily and classmates who don’t understand him. In answer to his pleas, the moon promises to bring him back soon, but then something strange happens: Indu starts to find some positive aspects of his new home. Could there be a place for him on Earth after all?
Continental Drifter by Kathy MacLeod
Here’s a memoir about feeling homesick no matter where you are. Kathy fits in better in Thailand, where she spends the school year. She lives for the summer vacations she spends in America, even though she always feels like a foreigner there. Pulled between two worlds, Kathy will have to redefine “home” in a way that makes sense for her.
