Judging Historical Fiction Books By Their Titles

Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

I believe in judging books by their covers—and also their titles. Not exclusively, of course. There are plenty of great books that suffer from mediocre covers or titles, while the books themselves are incredible. But with so many books out there to choose from, allowing a great cover or title to catch your eye can be a helpful way to sort through the overabundance. Titles and covers are meant to give you a peak into the heart of a book, after all. So doesn’t that mean we should be using titles to judge books, at least a little bit?

You’re never going to be able to read all the books in existence. That’s just a sad, simple fact of life. We all have to find ways to prioritize which books we’re going to read. I often do that based on recommendations, book descriptions, topics of interest to me, and, yes, titles and covers that draw me in. Judging a book by its title is at least one metric that can be useful in deciding which books you want to read. Regardless of whether you agree, let’s look at a few historical fiction books that I judged by their titles—and why—along with some new releases coming out this week.