Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

Another week, another slew of great historical fiction to discuss. I go through phases in my reading life, sometimes switching between genres or formats or even lengths of books depending on my mood and how life is going. Usually, I’m reading at least a few books at a time, and one of them is an ebook, and one is an audiobook, with some physical books thrown in on the side. As much as I love holding a real book in my hands, the convenience and portability of ebooks and audiobooks really gets me.

When life gets to be a lot, that’s when I tend to turn toward short stories and short story collections to get me through. Being able to finish a story in one or two sittings gives me the serotonin boost I need and feels more manageable somehow, even if I wind up reading just as much as I would have of a full-length novel. So this week, in addition to new releases, I’m recommending some historical fiction short stories you can turn to whenever you need a break from longer books.