Great New Mystery Shows, New Releases, Backlist Fictional Serial Killers, + News!
Before I dive into your new releases, backlist recommendations, and mystery news, I have two new mystery shows to also recommend! The always fantastic Kathy Bates (Towanda!/Annie Wilkes) is now starring in a reboot—that is completely its own thing—of Matlock. The premiere teaser episode is now on Paramount+/CBS, and the series will continue with the second episode on October 17th on CBS and on Paramount+. Without spoiling anything, Bates is as wonderful as she always is, and I love the new spin they put on the show.
And for fans of procedurals where they bring in a “consultant” that does not play by the rules but is so good at solving mysteries they have to work with them, I also really enjoyed High Potential. It stars Kaitlin Olson, whose comedic timing is always on point. The show is an adaptation from a French show that was a huge hit. You can catch episodes dropping weekly on ABC and streaming on Hulu.
Bookish Goods
Halloween Bookshop Greeting Card by ArtsByBooksnmae
If you send snail mail for Halloween, here is an adorable bookish greeting card! ($5)
New Releases
Murder in Berkeley Square (Lady Worthing Mysteries #3) by Vanessa Riley
For fans of Regency-era historical mysteries and snowed-in mysteries!
It would make sense that Lady Abigail Worthing, having solved multiple murders, would get her invited to a dinner discussing criminality at Lord Charles Duncan’s estate. But, alas, women aren’t allowed. Too bad for the men when Abigail and her neighbor, and partner in sleuthing, Stapleton Henderson, get snowed in at Duncan’s estate with his guests. Maybe they’ll change their tune when Abigail once again has to solve a murder…
If you want to start at the beginning of the series, pick up Murder in Westminster!
We Solve Murders (We Solve Murders #1) by Richard Osman
For fans of family, fun mysteries with the trope of being framed, and there being a ridiculous fictional celebrity!
Amy Wheeler works as a bodyguard and is currently in charge of keeping a celebrity author with a big personality safe. Amy has bonded with her father-in-law, who is grieving his wife and, while technically retired from law enforcement, hasn’t quite given up cases. That is, until Amy finds herself the target of a setup, putting multiple people’s lives in danger, and has to flee for safety with her celebrity charge.
Osman’s first series, The Thursday Murder Club, was more of a hit for others than me personally—nothing wrong with the books, just my personal taste. I only mention it because I did end up loving this new series starter, so anyone who is on the fence may want to give it a try. I really enjoyed the balance of different personalities—from quiet and to themselves, to larger than life—and how you went into very different lives of people doing their best in the moment.
It walks the line of never being too quaint, nor too silly, while being adventurous and fun. It’s my pick for an escapist mystery of 2024. I enjoyed Nicola Walker’s narration on the audiobook, and am glad this starts a series since I think the pairing of Amy Wheeler and her father-in-law has plenty of future story options.
For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter.
Riot Recommendations
Fictional serial killers usually follow similar tropes and are more often than not in procedurals. For something different—the spice of life, after all—I have two books that don’t fit the usual tropes and/or genre, while being about fictional serial killers.
Butcher & Blackbird by Brynne Weaver
This is a dark romance thriller about two serial killers in a deadly game. The book had the popularity rise like Colleen Hoover’s book did—it was originally self-published before becoming a TikTok hit that then had a major publisher re-release it. Two separate vigilante serial killers cross paths, and after one saves the other, they propose an annual “hunting” game that ultimately leads to friendship and maybe more…
My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
This is a novel about sisters and how far someone will go to protect family. Korede is absolutely the kind of sister who will help you dispose of a dead body, as she’s done so when Ayoola has defended herself against boyfriends. But when Ayoola sets her eyes on Korede’s long held crush, the bond of sisters will be tested…
News and Roundups
- Kay Scarpetta Series Starring Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis a Go at Amazon
- Five mysteries to savor, from Kate Atkinson to Richard Osman
- Q & A with Robin Talley (Everything Glittered)
- 20 mystery novels and crime collections for your fall book reading
- Upcoming Mystery Sequels You Didn’t Know Were In The Works
- The Banned Wagon Hits the Road for Second Annual Banned Wagon Tour
- The Biggest Book News of the Week
Browse the books recommended in Unusual Suspects’ previous newsletters on this shelf. See upcoming 2024 releases and mysteries from 2023. Check out this Unusual Suspects Pinterest board and get Tailored Book Recommendations!
Until next time, keep investigating! In the meantime, come talk books with me on Bluesky, Twitter, Instagram, Goodreads, and Litsy — you can find me under Jamie Canavés.
If a mystery fan forwarded this newsletter to you or you read it on bookriot.com and you’d like to get it right in your inbox, you can sign up here.