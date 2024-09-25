Great New Mystery Shows, New Releases, Backlist Fictional Serial Killers, + News!

For fans of family, fun mysteries with the trope of being framed, and there being a ridiculous fictional celebrity!

Amy Wheeler works as a bodyguard and is currently in charge of keeping a celebrity author with a big personality safe. Amy has bonded with her father-in-law, who is grieving his wife and, while technically retired from law enforcement, hasn’t quite given up cases. That is, until Amy finds herself the target of a setup, putting multiple people’s lives in danger, and has to flee for safety with her celebrity charge.

Osman’s first series, The Thursday Murder Club, was more of a hit for others than me personally—nothing wrong with the books, just my personal taste. I only mention it because I did end up loving this new series starter, so anyone who is on the fence may want to give it a try. I really enjoyed the balance of different personalities—from quiet and to themselves, to larger than life—and how you went into very different lives of people doing their best in the moment.

It walks the line of never being too quaint, nor too silly, while being adventurous and fun. It’s my pick for an escapist mystery of 2024. I enjoyed Nicola Walker’s narration on the audiobook, and am glad this starts a series since I think the pairing of Amy Wheeler and her father-in-law has plenty of future story options.