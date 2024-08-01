Good Fencing Makes Good Comics
If you’ve been wondering what to read this weekend, keep scrolling to get some good ideas! Today, I have a couple of new comics releases to add to your TBR, plus fencing comics that are timely for those of us watching the Olympics.
Bookish Goods
Pre-made Mini BL Books by AngelicaLibrary
For when you want an adorably tiny shot of boys love or girls love manga, these 22-panel booklets are just the thing. $11
New Releases
GoGo Monster by Taiyo Matsumoto
The second edition of this fantasy manga is available now! Follow Yuki as he tries to save the world from evil spirits while at the same time dealing with teachers and classmates who not only fail to appreciate his efforts but do not believe in his supernatural adventures at all.
Red Sonja and Vampirella Meet Betty and Veronica Volume Two by Amy Chu and Maria Sanapo
In the grand tradition of The Punisher Meets Archie and other bonkers crossovers, this comic features the continuing adventures of four very different female characters as they travel across time and space. Will they all make it home in one piece?
Riot Recommendations
Today’s theme is: fencing! The Olympics are still underway, and one of the sports you can watch is fencing. I’m sure these characters are eager to stay on top of that competition — are you?
Foiled by Jane Yolen and Mike Cavallaro
Aliera is fantastic at fencing but lousy when it comes to interpersonal relationships. The arrival of a hot new classmate may offer a new opportunity…or unwelcome interference as she learns that her foil comes with both great power and great responsibility. And be sure to check out the sequel, Curses! Foiled Again, in which Aliera and her cousin have to defend the fairy world of Helfdon.
Duel by Jessixa Bagley and Aaron Bagley
Sisters GiGi and Lucy have really struggled to get along since their father’s death. After a fight in the school cafeteria, they decide that the only way to settle matters is through a good old-fashioned duel. Can Lucy, who is out of practice, defeat GiGi, a member of the school fencing team? Will their relationship survive the duel at all?
Keep your guard up until next time, nerd friends! With the kinds of weekends we’ve been having lately, it probably pays to be prepared.
~Eileen
