a cropped cover of Duel
The Stack

Good Fencing Makes Good Comics

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Eileen Gonzalez

Contributing Editor

Eileen's primary literary love is comic books, but she’s always on the lookout for her next literary adventure no matter what form it takes. She has a Bachelor's in media studies, a Master's in digital communication, a smattering of published short stories, and a seriously cute dog. Follow her on Bluesky.

View All posts by Eileen Gonzalez

If you’ve been wondering what to read this weekend, keep scrolling to get some good ideas! Today, I have a couple of new comics releases to add to your TBR, plus fencing comics that are timely for those of us watching the Olympics.

Bookish Goods

Six small manga featuring boys love and girls love stories stand on their own, pages fanned out

Pre-made Mini BL Books by AngelicaLibrary

For when you want an adorably tiny shot of boys love or girls love manga, these 22-panel booklets are just the thing. $11

New Releases

GoGo Monster cover

GoGo Monster by Taiyo Matsumoto

The second edition of this fantasy manga is available now! Follow Yuki as he tries to save the world from evil spirits while at the same time dealing with teachers and classmates who not only fail to appreciate his efforts but do not believe in his supernatural adventures at all.

Red Sonja and Vampirella Meet Betty and Veronica Vol 2 cover

Red Sonja and Vampirella Meet Betty and Veronica Volume Two by Amy Chu and Maria Sanapo

In the grand tradition of The Punisher Meets Archie and other bonkers crossovers, this comic features the continuing adventures of four very different female characters as they travel across time and space. Will they all make it home in one piece?

For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter!

Riot Recommendations

Today’s theme is: fencing! The Olympics are still underway, and one of the sports you can watch is fencing. I’m sure these characters are eager to stay on top of that competition — are you?

Foiled Jane Yolen

Foiled by Jane Yolen and Mike Cavallaro

Aliera is fantastic at fencing but lousy when it comes to interpersonal relationships. The arrival of a hot new classmate may offer a new opportunity…or unwelcome interference as she learns that her foil comes with both great power and great responsibility. And be sure to check out the sequel, Curses! Foiled Again, in which Aliera and her cousin have to defend the fairy world of Helfdon.

Duel cover

Duel by Jessixa Bagley and Aaron Bagley

Sisters GiGi and Lucy have really struggled to get along since their father’s death. After a fight in the school cafeteria, they decide that the only way to settle matters is through a good old-fashioned duel. Can Lucy, who is out of practice, defeat GiGi, a member of the school fencing team? Will their relationship survive the duel at all?

Keep your guard up until next time, nerd friends! With the kinds of weekends we’ve been having lately, it probably pays to be prepared.

~Eileen

If you’re reading this newsletter online and want graphic novel and comics recommendations in your inbox, sign up for the Stack here.