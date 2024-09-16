Get Intimate With Gillian Anderson

S. Zainab would like to think she bleeds ink but the very idea makes her feel faint. She writes fantasy and horror, and is currently clutching a manuscript while groping in the dark. Find her on Twitter: @szainabwilliams .

Let’s Talk About Sex, Scully

Gillian Anderson is probably so tired of people referring to her as Agent Scully–I was big into The X-Files and truly cannot help myself. I am also here for her new book all about women’s pleasure, Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous. In a New York Times profile, the Sex Education star talks about shame, self-loathing, and overcoming the external pressures that get in the way of pleasure. The book collects women’s anonymous fantasies gathered by Anderson from followers (I should make clear that these are not random slides into her DMs, but communications from people who responded to her requests for submissions). It’s great to see that she strove for inclusivity as well.