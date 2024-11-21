8 Fantastic Genre-Blending Books by Black Authors

Carolina Ciucci is a teacher, writer and reviewer based in the south of Argentina. She hoards books like they’re going out of style. In case of emergency, you can summon her by talking about Ireland, fictional witches, and the Brontë family. Twitter: @carolinabeci

A genre-blended book, as you can guess from the name, blends elements and tropes from two or more genres. Popular genre combinations are romance and fantasy, horror and science-fiction, and historical fiction and fantasy. Indeed, some genre blends are so popular that they have become their own established subgenres.

Genre-blending became popular in the late twentieth century. Black authors, in particular, have been reinventing literary conventions through genre-blending for decades. Think of Kindred by Octavia Butler, first published in 1979, which masterfully blends science fiction, historical fiction, and literary fiction in an action-packed story.