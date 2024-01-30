100 Must-Read New Books by Black Authors

It’s only a couple days until Black History Month, and Goodreads has put together a list of 100 Essential New Works of Fiction by Black Authors to help build your TBR for February! This list is only fiction, including novels and short stories, but not nonfiction or poetry. The introduction doesn’t specify whether this is the first of several themed lists or the only one, but either way, it’s a great start to adding more Black authors into your reading!

These books range from this year to ten years ago, and they include modern classics as well as less well-known titles. They’re separated by genre, so you can easily find your next favorite book. Here are some of the books included.