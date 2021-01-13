20 Ereader Cases That Look Like Books

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Whether you got a new ereader or are ready to give your beloved tool a new look, there are so many rad ereader cases that look like books. Some of these are real books or made from the covers of books no longer being used, while others are inspired by classics or books that don’t actually exist at all.

What could be more of a badge of your book loving status than toting how you read in ereader cases that look like books?

Find some rad options below, with models of availability noted to the best of my ability. Not all ereader brands have great case options, so this won’t be inclusive of every brand, but it sure does include some of the most popular and common ereaders.

If you’re a reader who uses an app on their phone, you’re in luck, too. Check out these book phone cases that’ll give your digital tool some flair.

Awesome Ereader Cases That Look Like Books

Available for tablets, Kindle, NOOK, and more, you’ll love this vintage Alice in Wonderland ereader case. $42.

If you love The Little Prince, this NOOK tablet case is perfect for you. $20.

Want an ereader cover that looks like an antique book? This is a winner and it’s available for so many different devices. $42.

Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Available for Kindle sizes. $49.

Personalize a Penguin Books style cover for your Kindle. $31.

If you have a Kindle Paperwhite, consider a vintage Winnie the Pooh or The Wonderful Wizard of Oz covers. $42 each.

This upcycled case fits a number of different ereaders and is perfect for fans of Nancy Drew. $36.

This rad Batman cover is for iPad users. $35 and up.

The classic Moby Dick cover for iPad readers would give your device such a nice look. $36.

The first of two options for Sherlock Holmes cases. This one is for Kindle Paperwhite. $49.

Another Sherlock Holmes Kindle Paperwhite case option. $49.

Austenites, how lovely is this Kindle Paperwhite Pride and Prejudice cover? $49.

Such a fantastical Kindle Fire case featuring The Hobbit. $30.

iPad readers, kick it old school with a composition book case. Bonus: it’s customizable. $36.

Star-crossed lovers can grace your Kindle Paperwhite. $49.

Sure, this isn’t a book cover. But how great is this mewsprint cover for basically any ereader you might have? It’s meow-some. $44.

I 100% remember owning this very version of Frankenstein as a young reader. This ereader case has been upcycled from the book and fits Kindle, Nook, and a few other devices. $34.

Keep your Kindle Paperwhite secure with an old library book sleeve. $43.

For readers who would prefer their ereader cases that look like books to be personalized? You’re in luck if you use a Kindle Paperwhite. Now you own your own book of books! $49.

If you’ve been inspired by these ereader cases that look like books to upgrade or invest in your first ereader, but don’t know where to begin? Check out the handy guide to the best ereaders.