The average person has a cell phone either with them or in hand for at least a couple of hours each day. So, since we’ve got them with us, why not make them bookish? After all, with apps like Libby and Kindle you can very easily tackle your TBR pile from a phone. Here are some nifty book phone cases to spoil yourself with.

It’s ideal for lovers of J.R. R. Tolkein’s The Lord of the Rings prequel, of course, but this The Hobbit book phone case would probably make most epic fantasy lovers at least crack a smile. Be aware that it’s iPhone only, I’m afraid (sorry, Android users).

Next we’ve got a reproduction of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle. He may not look quite like the well-loved BBC adaptation, but this Mr. Holmes is quite handsome enough to carry around with you anyway.

It’s not the actual Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy guidebook since it’s not neatly organized into chapters, but snapping this cover onto your phone and pretending that Google (or whichever search engine you prefer) is just a giant index for the Guide would probably be quite fun anyway.

Lovers of the R.L. Stevenson classic Treasure Island will be thrilled to snap up this phone case.

This is a gorgeous reproduction of the Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea cover. It’s another of the best phone cases that bookworms who’ve got their shelves stocked with adventures will appreciate.

Jules Verne fans will love this phone case, based on the Off on a Comet or Hector Servadac title from the Voyages Extraordinaires collection.

No need for a spoonful of sugar to sweeten this particular phone case.

Whether you identify best with Meg, Jo, Beth, or Amy, you’ll probably like this Little Women phone case.

Charlotte Brontë fans will be very pleased to grab this Jane Eyre phone case with its blooming flowers.

Whether you like Miss Emma Woodhouse or think she’s a bit shallow, this Emma phone case is a great accessory for Austen fans.

Yes, there is quite a lot of Pride and Prejudice merchandise out there, but who wouldn’t want more?

This The Book Thief phone case might make you smile or it might make you cry when you think about the ending, but at least you’re well aware it’ll evoke some sort of strong emotion whenever you pull out your cell phone.

The Book of Shadows is a pretty iconic part of the show Charmed, and I’ve always wished I could read it in full (though the fan-made versions are stunning). For now, this phone case will have to do.

Calling all Buffy fans! While this isn’t a reproduction of the Slayer Handbook, it’s still a really pretty book phone case.

This is a particular Book of Spells which means that it’s great for any fantasy loving bookworm.

I’ve always found fairytales special because they’re so often used as bedtime stories. So for me, a book cover phone case with Fairy Tale on the back is just perfect. It’s even vaguely reminiscent of Snow White, with the mirror design.