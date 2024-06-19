10 of the Best Bookish Items for Punk-Ass Book Jockeys
Leslie Knope has done a lot, but her greatest contribution might be the term “punk-ass book jockeys.” Although originally used as an insult, librarians everywhere have overcome the confusing hate from the Parks and Rec employees to wear the badge proudly. Knope, you might have wanted to bring us down, but you gave us an edge! This phrase has moved us away from the stereotypes of shushing and cardigans. Librarians are dangerous! From a delighted punk-ass book jockey herself, thank you. Your (satirical, right? RIGHT?) hatred of our profession has led to a rebranding that makes me feel like a rebel instead of a stuffy matron. The books aren’t mine to protect, the people are!
Leaning into this celebration of all things bad and bookish, I’ve gathered some treasures that are dying to jump into your cart. We’ve got inside jokes about inter-library loans, skeletons refusing to let go of their books, and reminders that nothing is more punk than collectively sharing free information and resources. Whether you are a librarian wanting to show off your awesomeness, a library supporter (thanks for your awesomeness), or a reader who generally likes things on the darker side, there is something on this list for you.
This pin is a quick way to remind the public that librarians have been here for years. The black and gold will work well with an edgy cardigan OR a smart-ass T-shirt. Librarians Saving Your Ass enamel pin, $12+
I can’t do a punk-ass book jockeys round-up without including at least one mention of the phrase. This cross-stitch bookmark even has Lil’ Sebastian! Punk Ass Book Jockey Modern Cross Stitch bookmark, $17
If you know, you know. License to I.L.L. sticker, $3.50
Taking back every stereotype as our own, this new rendition of the classic truck mudflap girl is not just a woman posing performatively. It’s a woman posing performatively with a book! Mudflap Girl Reading sticker, $6
This sign is so beautiful I can barely write about it. If your personal book nook skews more towards a quirky hangout than a mahogany-and-leather vibe, this sign would be the perfect addition. Books are Magic Neon Sign, $112+
You probably don’t need more tote bags, but an exception could be made for this one. Let them know what you’ll do if they come between and your book. Cold Dead Fingers tote bag, $20+
This black and white sticker is a call to action and a reminder. This listing is sold in packs, so plaster them around your community or pass them out to friends. Free Information is Punk sticker, $15 for a pack of 15
The candle says what it says. Light it up and read something. Bad Bitch Librarian candle, $30
If you or someone you know would do almost anything to get some peaceful reading time, this is the shirt to buy. Read In Peace T-shirt, $20+
Another affirmation that, while Leslie Knope was kidding, the true essence of punk is in this space where curated information, services, and resources are being peddled with zero expectation of payment. What’s More Punk Than the Public Library T-shirt, $20+
