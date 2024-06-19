10 of the Best Bookish Items for Punk-Ass Book Jockeys

Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.

Leslie Knope has done a lot, but her greatest contribution might be the term “punk-ass book jockeys.” Although originally used as an insult, librarians everywhere have overcome the confusing hate from the Parks and Rec employees to wear the badge proudly. Knope, you might have wanted to bring us down, but you gave us an edge! This phrase has moved us away from the stereotypes of shushing and cardigans. Librarians are dangerous! From a delighted punk-ass book jockey herself, thank you. Your (satirical, right? RIGHT?) hatred of our profession has led to a rebranding that makes me feel like a rebel instead of a stuffy matron. The books aren’t mine to protect, the people are!

Leaning into this celebration of all things bad and bookish, I’ve gathered some treasures that are dying to jump into your cart. We’ve got inside jokes about inter-library loans, skeletons refusing to let go of their books, and reminders that nothing is more punk than collectively sharing free information and resources. Whether you are a librarian wanting to show off your awesomeness, a library supporter (thanks for your awesomeness), or a reader who generally likes things on the darker side, there is something on this list for you.