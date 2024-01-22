Sparkly and Fun Stickers for Library Lovers

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Are you a library lover? It doesn’t matter if that means you’re a librarian or library worker, casual user, or power user, chances are if you love the library, you really LOVE the library. Public libraries in the US are among the only third spaces in the country where you can be and not be expected to pay to utilize the space or its resources (for the most part–you do pay taxes or, if outside a taxing zone, you might need to pay a low annual membership fee). They’re also spaces of intellectual freedom, of access, and of resources that include not only books, databases, and programs, but knowledgeable people. This particular fandom is one that lends itself nicely to showing off, so perhaps you’re in the market for some sweet stickers for library lovers.

Find below a mix of supportive library stickers, library stickers that kindle a sense of nostalgia for old technology, and the kinds of fun, quirky stickers that will get you knowing glances from other library lovers.