Diverse Authors Like Freida McFadden

First off, in BIPOC book news, a new Zora Neale Hurston book has been announced. It’s titled The Life of Herod the Great, and it’s coming out on January 7, 2025. And, the Shirley Jackson Awards have been announced. The awards for best novel and novella went to Tananarive Due for The Reformatory and LaToya Jordan for To the Woman in the Pink Hat, respectively. You can read about the other categories and nominees here.

I also wanted to let y’all know about something cool happening this summer. It’s an event called Black Writers Weekend, and it’s a festival that celebrates “Black literary creatives in publishing and film.” The Urban Book Bash, the Lit Crawl, the I Am Creative Masterclass, and more are among its featured events, and Tia Williams, Kwame Alexander, and Nikki Giovanni among the featured authors. Find out how you can attend by visiting Black Writers Weekend.