Misc Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day Book Deals

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

July 16th and 17th are Amazon Prime Days, and that means a whole lot of sales for members, including on books and Kindles. We've included some of the most exciting sales on hardcovers and paperbacks below, but there are a lot more to explore. Check out our Daily Book Deals page for ebook sales. We also have a round-up of memoir ebooks on sale.

There are some categories of books that have a ton of titles on sale during Prime Days. Take a browse through the cookbooks section to start with. Most Dungeons and Dragons books are also 50% off today.

Here's a pro tip: most of these titles are on sale even without a Prime membership, but it's a slightly smaller discount. So it's worth browsing even as a non member. Now, let's get into the books!

Amazon Kindle Scribe (16 GB)

$235

Amazon Kindle Scribe (16 GB) by Amazon
Get This Deal
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

$75

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet by Amazon
Get This Deal
The Lord of the Rings Illustrated

$31

The Lord of the Rings Illustrated by J. R. R. Tolkien
Get This Deal
The Complete Calvin and Hobbes Box Set

$103

The Complete Calvin and Hobbes Box Set by Bill Watterson
Get This Deal
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow

$10

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
Get This Deal
Babel

$13

Babel by R. F. Kuang
Get This Deal
Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Volume I

$18

Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Volume I by Julia Child
Get This Deal
Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set

$69

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set by Dungeons & Dragons
Get This Deal
The Song of Achilles

$8

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
Get This Deal
Never Let Me Go

$8

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro
Get This Deal
Hundred Years' War on Palestine

$8

Hundred Years' War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi
Get This Deal
This Is How You Lose the Time War

$7

This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone
Get This Deal
Station Eleven

$9

Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
Get This Deal
The Night Circus

$9

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
Get This Deal
Throne of the Fallen

$13

Throne of the Fallen by Kerri Maniscalco
Get This Deal
Legends & Lattes

$7

Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree
Get This Deal
Before the Coffee Gets Cold

$9

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Get This Deal
Martyr!

$19

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
Get This Deal