The Best Amazon Prime Day Book Deals
July 16th and 17th are Amazon Prime Days, and that means a whole lot of sales for members, including on books and Kindles. We've included some of the most exciting sales on hardcovers and paperbacks below, but there are a lot more to explore. Check out our Daily Book Deals page for ebook sales. We also have a round-up of memoir ebooks on sale.
There are some categories of books that have a ton of titles on sale during Prime Days. Take a browse through the cookbooks section to start with. Most Dungeons and Dragons books are also 50% off today.
Here's a pro tip: most of these titles are on sale even without a Prime membership, but it's a slightly smaller discount. So it's worth browsing even as a non member. Now, let's get into the books!