Demon-strably Great Comics

Eileen Gonzalez

Contributing Editor

Eileen's primary literary love is comic books, but she’s always on the lookout for her next literary adventure no matter what form it takes. She has a Bachelor's in media studies, a Master's in digital communication, a smattering of published short stories, and a seriously cute dog. Follow her on Bluesky.

Hi again, friends! I hope you had a nice weekend, because today’s comics are a little on the evil side…

Bookish Goods

A long box covered in black-and-white manga images

Custom Manga Storage box! Choose your title! by FaltaFlyCreations

Everyone deserves a safe yet awesome place to store their favorite series. This custom-made box should do the trick! $75

New Comics and Graphic Novel Releases

I Want to Do Bad Things with You Vol 1 cover

I Want to Do Bad Things With You Volume One by Yutaka

Mamori loves fictional villains, so when she gets the chance to team up with her high school’s own “villain” — a rebellious and insecure boy named Fuji — she can’t resist jumping at the chance. As they embark on a mission to bring Fuji’s goody-two-shoes brother down a peg, how will their relationship evolve?

Navigating With You cover

Navigating with You by Jeremy Whitley and Cassio Ribeiro

On the surface, it seems like Gabby and Neesha have little in common, but there is one thing they share: a love of a particular manga series that neither of them has finished. Their quest to find the remaining volumes will bring the two closer together and allow them to find belonging in an environment where neither of them quite fits in.

For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter!

Demon Comics and Graphic Novels

Today’s comic recommendation theme is: demons! It’s still devilishly hot outside my window, so let’s go with the flow by looking at some equally demonic comics.

Blue Exorcist by Kazue Kato cover

Blue Exorcist Volume One by Kazue Kato

Rin’s adopted father is an exorcist. His biological father is literally Satan. The last thing Rin wants is to follow in his bio dad’s footsteps, so he starts training to be an exorcist himself, all while keeping the truth of his heritage a secret from his classmates. But with a secret this big, it — and Rin’s latent demonic powers — are bound to get out eventually…

Let Me Out cover

Let Me Out by Emmett Nahil and George Williams

During the Satanic Panic of the 1970s, a group of small-town misfits finds themselves the target of a political and religious witch hunt following a woman’s murder. Aside from the fact that they make obvious targets, why are they being persecuted? Could it be that the very authority figures who seek to slander them are, in fact, guilty of a far worse crime?

And on that ominous note, I leave you for two more days. Don’t talk to any weird strangers with glowing eyes in the meantime, okay?

