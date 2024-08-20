Demon-strably Great Comics

Eileen's primary literary love is comic books, but she’s always on the lookout for her next literary adventure no matter what form it takes. She has a Bachelor's in media studies, a Master's in digital communication, a smattering of published short stories, and a seriously cute dog. Follow her on Bluesky .

Today's comics are a little on the evil side…

Today's comic recommendation theme is: demons!

For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter!

On the surface, it seems like Gabby and Neesha have little in common, but there is one thing they share: a love of a particular manga series that neither of them has finished. Their quest to find the remaining volumes will bring the two closer together and allow them to find belonging in an environment where neither of them quite fits in.

Mamori loves fictional villains, so when she gets the chance to team up with her high school’s own “villain” — a rebellious and insecure boy named Fuji — she can’t resist jumping at the chance. As they embark on a mission to bring Fuji’s goody-two-shoes brother down a peg, how will their relationship evolve?

Blue Exorcist Volume One by Kazue Kato Rin’s adopted father is an exorcist. His biological father is literally Satan. The last thing Rin wants is to follow in his bio dad’s footsteps, so he starts training to be an exorcist himself, all while keeping the truth of his heritage a secret from his classmates. But with a secret this big, it — and Rin’s latent demonic powers — are bound to get out eventually…

Let Me Out by Emmett Nahil and George Williams During the Satanic Panic of the 1970s, a group of small-town misfits finds themselves the target of a political and religious witch hunt following a woman’s murder. Aside from the fact that they make obvious targets, why are they being persecuted? Could it be that the very authority figures who seek to slander them are, in fact, guilty of a far worse crime?

And on that ominous note, I leave you for two more days. Don’t talk to any weird strangers with glowing eyes in the meantime, okay?

