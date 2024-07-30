Comics To Pass On to Your Grandkids

Eileen's primary literary love is comic books, but she’s always on the lookout for her next literary adventure no matter what form it takes. She has a Bachelor's in media studies, a Master's in digital communication, a smattering of published short stories, and a seriously cute dog. Follow her on Bluesky .

No, I’m not talking about the most expensive comics (though if you want to know what those are, you can go here, and I’m sure you won’t be surprised by what’s number one). I like money as much as the next person, but a good story is even more timeless.

Bookish Goods