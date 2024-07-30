Comics To Pass On to Your Grandkids
No, I’m not talking about the most expensive comics (though if you want to know what those are, you can go here, and I’m sure you won’t be surprised by what’s number one). I like money as much as the next person, but a good story is even more timeless.
Bookish Goods
CASEMATIX 16” Waterproof Comic Book Storage Box by Casematix
Special comics deserve special protection. This heavy-duty case can protect anywhere from eight to thirty comics, depending on how you store them. $70
New Releases
Search and Destroy Volume One by Atsushi Kaneko and Osamu Tezuka
Based on Tezuka’s classic manga Dororo, Search and Destroy follows a young orphan, Doro, and his deadly new acquaintance, who is somehow killing off the robotic “creatures” who oppress all but the wealthiest and most powerful humans.
Tea Dragon Society Treasury Edition by K. O’Neill
Whether you’ve read it before or not, this special edition features extra-large pages, all the better to appreciate the art and story in this award-winning cozy comic. Rejoin Greta and her friends as they carry on the underrated art of caring for dragons — and take care of each other, too.
Riot Recommendations
Today’s Riot Rec theme is: multigenerational stories! These amazing comics show the complex interplay between different generations and how major events affect those who weren’t even born when they happened.
Feeding Ghosts by Tessa Hulls
Hulls’s grandmother, Sun Yi, escaped communist China physically but not psychologically. Her mental illness has a profound effect on her daughter Rose, who, in turn, passes on her inherited trauma to Hulls. Only by digging up the past can Hulls and her mother learn to understand each other enough to move forward together.
Artificial: A Love Story by Amy Kurzweil
Fred was a brilliant Jewish pianist whose talent allowed him to escape Europe less than a year before World War II began. Fred’s son Ray is determined to use modern technology to preserve Fred’s genius and personality. And Fred’s granddaughter Amy is a cartoonist who chronicles the family’s strange odyssey as well as her own search for meaning.
