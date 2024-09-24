These Children’s Books About Football Are Touchdowns
My great-nephew’s birthday is coming up, and he loves football. I was looking around for football books to buy him, and I thought I’d share what I found! It’s also football season, so it’s a great time to get football-loving kids reading about their favorite sport. But first, here are my reviews of two wonderful new releases.
New Children’s Book Releases Out This Week
The Story of Kamala Harris: An Inspiring Biography for Young Readers by Tonya Leslie, PhD
Last month I reviewed children’s books about Vice President Kamala Harris, and here’s another one! This early chapter book is part of a large series of biographies for elementary-aged kids. It has eight chapters exploring her life from childhood to her decision to run for president this year. Timelines, maps, and illustrations are scattered throughout, as well as questions for further consideration and quizzes. I really enjoy this series, and this is a great new addition to it.
What Jewish Looks Like by Liz Kleinrock & Caroline Kusin Pritchard, illustrated by Iris Gottlieb
This is a wonderful illustrated biography anthology for middle grade readers exploring Jewish life. It’s broken up into six sections that center specific Jewish philosophies, like “Tikkun Olam: To Repair a Broken World” and “Pikuach Nefesh: To Save a Life.” Each section contains six mini-biographies of people who exemplify the philosophy, as well as a section on “Jews in the Community!” I especially love the diversity of the collection. Disabled, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ Jewish folk are all represented, as well as Jewish kids and adults. The beginning also contains a frequently asked questions section that unpacts myths of Judaism, and a map of Jewish communities.
For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter.
Children’s Books About American Football
Pigskins to Paintbrushes by Don Tate
This is a picture book biography of NFL player and artist Ernie Barnes, who played football in the 1960s. As a child, Ernie loved art, but as a Black kid in the 1930s, his access to art museums and classes was extremely limited due to segregation laws. Bullied as a tween, he turned to football and soon excelled. He continued making art while playing football and saw his two passions as influencing one another. He enjoyed painting Black bodies in action, and when he fractured his foot, he turned to art full-time. This is an engaging picture book biography about a fascinating person.
Kareem Between by Shifa Saltagi Safadi
This is a beautiful new middle grade novel-in-verse about a 7th-grade Syrian American boy, Kareem, who dreams of joining the school football team. However, the coach’s son, who is also a football player, bullies him. Meanwhile, Kareem’s grandfather is sick in Syria, and his mom leaves to help them travel to the U.S., where he can receive medical care. But it’s 2016, and soon after she leaves, then President Trump enacts the Muslim ban, and neither Kareem’s mom nor her parents can return. This is such a moving book.
Play Like a Girl by Misty Wilson, illustrated by David Wilson
This middle grade memoir reminds me of my sister, who was on the junior high football team, and she had to really advocate for herself to be able to try out. When Misty decides to join her middle school football team, the coaches and her family, especially her stepfather, are supportive, but her friends not so much. She ends up making friends with two cheerleaders. Football training is harder than she expected, and home life is stressful, too, with two new twin siblings. This is a really fun graphic memoir, and it’s illustrated by the author’s husband!
Quantum Interstellar Sports League by J. Scott Savage, illustrated by Brandon Dorman
Speaking of fun, this is a hilarious, highly illustrated middle grade novel that features football in space. Twelve-year-old Wyatt Benson’s dad is a famous quarterback, but Wyatt would much rather stay home eating junk food. Unfortunately, he’s chosen as the lead quarterback for a tween football league that is up against evil aliens. And if they lose, they become the aliens’ property.
Bookish Good
Football Book Tracker by StudioChriscinthia
Football-loving kids can keep track of their fall reading with this football reading tracker. $2
Did you read this on bookriot.com? Get The Kids Are All Right newsletter delivered to your inbox by signing up here.
The kitten loveys were getting a little mischievous while I was working the other day.
If you’d like to read more of my kidlit reviews, I’m on Instagram @BabyLibrarians, X @AReaderlyMom, Bluesky @AReaderlyMom, and blog irregularly at Baby Librarians. You can also read my Book Riot posts, and if you’re a Nashville local, subscribe to my Hey Nashville newsletter. If you’d like to drop me a line, my email is kingsbury.margaret@gmail.com.
All the best,
Margaret Kingsbury