These Children’s Books About Football Are Touchdowns

This middle grade memoir reminds me of my sister, who was on the junior high football team, and she had to really advocate for herself to be able to try out. When Misty decides to join her middle school football team, the coaches and her family, especially her stepfather, are supportive, but her friends not so much. She ends up making friends with two cheerleaders. Football training is harder than she expected, and home life is stressful, too, with two new twin siblings. This is a really fun graphic memoir, and it’s illustrated by the author’s husband!