Rating 2024 Horror Novels by How Brat They Are
How Brat are Horror Novels in 2024
Collins Dictionary named “brat” the word of the year for 2024, and 2024 decidedly belongs to brat. Charli XCX just finished the iconic Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan, and she entered living rooms everywhere earlier this month when she both hosted and performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live…Horror is probably the most brat literary genre, so all horror novels are pretty brat. But how brat are the top-rated horror novels of 2024? Let’s take a look!
How to Explain Book Bans to Those Who Want to Understand
As part of an ongoing series of posts to talk about preparing for increased book censorship and attacks on the public institutions of libraries and schools, this week, I’m rerunning one of the most pertinent—and, frankly, important—pieces from this year. Having signed up for and engaged on BlueSky in the last several weeks, there has been an update uptick in the number of people who 1. want to better understand the landscape of book censorship and 2. want to be able to explain it to other people who may not be tapped in. I wrote a guide for just that.
Graphic Novels for Nonfiction Lovers
I know I can’t be the only one who loves both comic books and nonfiction! If you’re like me — or if you think you would like to be like me, in which case, I congratulate you on your refined taste — here are some reading comps to get you started.
9 of the Best Picture Books About Bodies
This work of celebrating body diversity has to start young. Like, really young. The message that all bodies are good bodies needs to be as obvious to kids as basic tenets like “be nice,” and “wash your hands.” This is where the librarians come in. In my role as a school librarian, I can normalize different bodies in the characters I share and avoid stories with unchecked negative messages. We are positioned to change the narrative in our tiny corners of the world, and sometimes, that’s all we can do. Luckily, publishing is stepping up and giving us stories that either explicitly or indirectly reinforce body neutrality at the very least. Read on for some of my favorite picture books about bodies.
The Best Gift Books of 2024
Dad books, Swiss Army picks for the hard-to-buy-for book lovers, family-friendly titles, and more.