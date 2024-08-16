8 Kick-Butt Books That Take Place in Libraries

Steph Auteri is a journalist who has written for the Atlantic, the Washington Post, Pacific Standard, VICE, and elsewhere. Her more creative work has appeared in Creative Nonfiction, under the gum tree, Poets & Writers, and other publications, and she is the Essays Editor for Hippocampus Magazine. Her essay, "The Fear That Lives Next to My Heart," published in Southwest Review, was listed as a Notable Essay in Best American Essays 2021. She also writes bookish stuff here and at the Feminist Book Club, is the author of A Dirty Word, and is the founder of Guerrilla Sex Ed. When not working, she enjoys yoga, embroidery, singing, cat snuggling, and staring at the birds in her backyard feeder. You can learn more at stephauteri.com and follow her on Insta/Threads at @stephauteri .

Just last month, I did up a list of nine great novels set in bookstores because my love for bookshops—local indies, especially—is strong. But if I’m honest, these days, the majority of books I read come from the library.

Once upon a time, I rarely passed through the doors of my local library, except for my weekly Toastmasters meetings. My library card languished in my wallet. I was convinced I should own every book I read. But owning every book ever gets expensive, and it takes up a lot of space. This was something that became evident when my husband and I moved from our condo to our forever home and were forced to take my eleventy billion boxes of books out of storage and transport them to our new house.