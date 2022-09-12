This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’m a sucker for an Emily Henry romance novel, and judging by my brief forays into romance TikTok, I’m not the only one. You know what else I enjoy? Book-themed T-shirts, tote bags, bookmarks, stickers, art prints, and anything else the genius artists on Etsy can think of. (Candles! Scented candles based on specific books! Sorcery.)

Maybe you love Beach Read the most, with January and Gus finding their favorite people in each other. You might love People We Meet on Vacation, where Poppy and Alex pine for each other. Perhaps your favorite is Book Lovers, in which Nora and Charlie find that they can read each other like a book. Or maybe your favorite Emily Henry novel will be Happy Place (April 2023). No matter which it is…

Enjoy these delightful finds of bookish goods for Emily Henry fans!

Wear your love for Beach Read and People We Meet on Vacation with this adorable tee featuring art from the covers! Available in 19 colors up to a size 5X. $18–25

You might need a tote bag to carry your Book Lovers swag, so how about this one with Sunshine Falls, South Carolina, line art? $15

If you prefer color, check out this tote with adorable postage stamp art! Available as shown or in black. $28

Save a local business with Nora and Libby and this Goode Books tote. Also available in black. $14

Mark your page with these Emily Henry quote bookmarks. $2.50 each.

Decorate your laptop or water bottle with this cute Sunshine Falls, North Carolina, sticker. $3

Print your own wall art with this Beach Read quote print digital download! $7