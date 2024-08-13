brown-skinned hand holding a smart phone with TikTok on the screen
News

You Could Be Featured on Book Riot’s TikTok! Just Use #BookRiotTok

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Did you know Book Riot has a TikTok? We do! The Book Riot editors are experimenting with all kinds of content, including breaking book news, literary activism, book recommendations, and reader humor.

@bookriot

Utah has banned 13 books from public schools statewide under House Bill 29, AKA No Poetry Doodles or Faeries 2024 #booktok #censorship #bookban #fyp

♬ original sound – book riot

Over on Instagram, for years we’ve been sharing some of our favorite posts from you using the #RiotGrams hashtag. Now, we want to do the same thing on TikTok! If you want the chance to be featured on the Book Riot TikTok, just tag your video #BookRiotTok to give us permission to repost it. We’ll always give credit, and we’ll only use videos tagged #BookRiotTok.

@bookriot

You don’t have to read these books to be a “real” sci-fi fan #booktok #scifibooks #scifi

♬ original sound – book riot

If you’re on TikTok, be sure to follow us @BookRiot, and use the #BookRiotTok hashtag if you’d like to be featured on our account. We can’t wait to see your videos!