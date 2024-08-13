You Could Be Featured on Book Riot’s TikTok! Just Use #BookRiotTok

Utah has banned 13 books from public schools statewide under House Bill 29, AKA No Poetry Doodles or Faeries 2024 #booktok #censorship #bookban #fyp

Did you know Book Riot has a TikTok ? We do! The Book Riot editors are experimenting with all kinds of content, including breaking book news, literary activism, book recommendations, and reader humor.

Over on Instagram, for years we’ve been sharing some of our favorite posts from you using the #RiotGrams hashtag. Now, we want to do the same thing on TikTok! If you want the chance to be featured on the Book Riot TikTok, just tag your video #BookRiotTok to give us permission to repost it. We’ll always give credit, and we’ll only use videos tagged #BookRiotTok.

If you’re on TikTok, be sure to follow us @BookRiot, and use the #BookRiotTok hashtag if you’d like to be featured on our account. We can’t wait to see your videos!