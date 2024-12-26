Bookish Wall Calendars for 2025

No matter your bookish vibe—be it Gothic, bright and cheery, or minimalist—the 2025 bookish calendars below have something for your wall.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_. View All posts by Erica Ezeifedi

And just like that, it’s time to look towards a new year. So much happened that 2024 felt simultaneously slow and fast—but through it all, we always had great books to center us. Looking into 2025 just a bit, I see we have even more to look forward to. Getting a new, bookish calendar is a tradition that helps me get excited for a new year and the new books it brings. If you’re of the same mind, no matter your bookish vibe—be it Gothic, bright and cheery, or minimalist—the 2025 bookish calendars below have something for your wall.