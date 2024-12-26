Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge
Bookish Wall Calendars for 2025

No matter your bookish vibe—be it Gothic, bright and cheery, or minimalist—the 2025 bookish calendars below have something for your wall.

And just like that, it’s time to look towards a new year. So much happened that 2024 felt simultaneously slow and fast—but through it all, we always had great books to center us. Looking into 2025 just a bit, I see we have even more to look forward to.

Getting a new, bookish calendar is a tradition that helps me get excited for a new year and the new books it brings. If you’re of the same mind, no matter your bookish vibe—be it Gothic, bright and cheery, or minimalist—the 2025 bookish calendars below have something for your wall.

Minds and Spines 2025 Wall Calendar
This Minds and Spines 2025 wall calendar has all manner of brightly colored and differently styled images of Black folks reading and engaging in bookish activities. $26+

Women Reading 2025 Fine Art Wall Calendar
The artists featured in this 2025 Women Reading calendar seem to mostly have an Impressionist style and range from Monet to Renoir. (Side note, but today I learned that a woman reading was a popular painting subject back in the day.) $31

The Bookish Calendar 2025
This is titled “The Bookish Calendar 2025,” and, I have to say that I’m not mad at the simplicity. I also appreciate that it features fan art from different books for each month. Very cutesy. $33

2025 Gothic Wall Calendar
If you lean more Krampus than Santa come December, lock in. This Gothic calendar is appropriately dark and moody, includes moon info, and a list of 120 novels and stories from Gothic fiction. $33+

So far, there have been a lot of illustrated calendars, which are nice, of course, but there is something to seeing real-life bookish arrangements, and this Book Lovers calendar features bookish setups everywhere, from Dublin, Ireland to Havana, Cuba. $17

Studio Ghibli 2025 Wall Calenda
This Studio Ghibli calendar is a bright spot of nostalgia. $38

Books 2025 calendar
More realistic book pics! This calendar is full of relaxing bookish setups that remind you to unwind, kick back, and read something. $17

Cozy Reading Nooks calendar
The reading nooks in this calendar may not be super realistic, but they are brilliantly colored and still relaxing. $50

What Reading Means calendar
This What Reading Means calendar answers its own question through a quote each month. It also has hand-drawn art and a place for people to record which books they’ve read. $19

2025 Women Writers Calendar
Celebrate women writers with this minimalist and chicly illustrated calendar, which features quotes by Ida B. Wells, Virginia Woolf, and others. $18

If you’re looking for more bookish ways to become organized in the new year, Editor Danika Ellis has ways to organize your reading life in 2025. And, as always, our Goods page is great for any other book-adjacent goodies you’re in the market for.