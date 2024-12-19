How to Organize Your Reading Life in the New Year

The new year is a perfect opportunity to evaluate what is and isn’t working in our lives and work to improve them. That applies to our reading habits, too! That’s why I’ve put together a list of things to help organize your reading life in 2025. The obvious first step is starting a reading journal, and I’ve included one option, but we’ll have a few dedicated guides to the best new reading journals in January. You might also be interested in 5 Takes on a Reading Journal for some guidance on layouts.

I’ve focused more on things to help keep your book collection organized, but I’ve also got some bookmarks to keep you on track with your 2025 reading goals. There are book carts for organizing your TBR, some creative shelving ideas, organizers for that stack of books on your nightstand, and more. Let’s get started!