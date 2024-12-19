How to Organize Your Reading Life in the New Year
The new year is a perfect opportunity to evaluate what is and isn’t working in our lives and work to improve them. That applies to our reading habits, too! That’s why I’ve put together a list of things to help organize your reading life in 2025. The obvious first step is starting a reading journal, and I’ve included one option, but we’ll have a few dedicated guides to the best new reading journals in January. You might also be interested in 5 Takes on a Reading Journal for some guidance on layouts.
I’ve focused more on things to help keep your book collection organized, but I’ve also got some bookmarks to keep you on track with your 2025 reading goals. There are book carts for organizing your TBR, some creative shelving ideas, organizers for that stack of books on your nightstand, and more. Let’s get started!
Reading Journal: I had to include at least one reading journal to organize your reading. This one has a simple, elegant design, and it has space for reading trackers, reviews, and round-ups of your favorite books of the year. $26
Printable Habit Tracker Bookmarks: Wow, look at these beautiful and functional bookmarks that help you keep track of your reading habits, reviews, and TBR as you read! Okay, these are at the Book Riot Etsy shop, but I still stand by them. They’re digital downloads, so you can print as many copies as you need. $2
Personalized Wooden Bookrest: If you’re anything like me, you have a precarious stack of books balanced on your nightstand. There are several different bookrest options to help organize your immediate TBR, but I like this one because it has the option of a drawer to store your bookmarks, reading glasses or anything else easily knocked off your nightstand. $49+
Book Organizer for Desk: If the above option wasn’t enough to fit your TBR stack, this might be a better fit. There’s enough space for a small shelf of TBR options, plus a “Now Reading” spot for your current read. $90
Book Pencil Holder: This cute pencil holder is a bookish organizer for your annotation supplies, but I think it would also make a great display for bookmarks, for you collectors. $46
Pen and Tab Holder for Readers: Speaking of annotation supplies, this pen and tab holder lets you keep your supplies strapped to your current read. This store also has padded book holders, including ones with a pocket for an ereader—I always like having at least one physical book and ereader on me, just in case of reading emergencies. $13
Rolling Book Cart: TBR carts have been so trendy on BookTok this year, and for good reason. They’re a cute and convenient way to store your TBR, especially after you’ve maxed out your bookshelves. $44
Library Cart: If you want to upgrade that book cart, though, why not get a library cart? These heavy-duty carts can carry a whole lot more books. $120
Bookshelf Lamp: I didn’t include bookshelves on this list because, let’s be honest, most of us have already crammed as many bookshelves into our space as physics allows. This bookshelf lamp, though, can replace your regular lamp, so it’s a good way to find more bookshelf room—and maybe pick some of those stacks off the ground. $67
Custom Wooden Bookshelf Dividers: Finally, if you want to organize your existing bookshelves, these adorable wooden bookshelf dividers are a great option! They’re custom, so they can reflect whatever your idiosyncratic categories are. $35
