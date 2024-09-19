L-WORD Stars Reveal Cover of New Memoir and More Book News!
Welcome to Thursday, which means it’s time for another round of Book Radar to get you through the end of your week. We’ve got some fun new trailers to check out today, some great cover reveals, and of course, I’ve got another cat pic for you. All the good things you’ve come to expect. Check it out.
Book Deals and Reveals
When I Think of You author Myah Ariel is back with a new novel, and here’s the cover reveal! No Ordinary Love is out from Berkley Romance on April 1, 2025.
Here’s the cover of The L-Word co-stars Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey’s upcoming memoir So Gay for You. It’s out in June 2025.
Hello Sunshine has sold a film adaptation of Alexene Farol Follmuth’s bestselling YA novel Twelfth Knight. And it’s going to Netflix!
Here’s the first official trailer for Small Things Like These, an adaptation of Irish author Claire Keegan’s Booker Prize-nominated novel. The film, starring Cillian Murphy, hits theaters in Ireland and the UK on November 1, followed by a US release on November 8.
Check out the trailer for Heartstopper: Season 3. This is out on Netflix on October 3, and you know I will be seated.
The 2024 Booker Prize Shortlist is here! Check out the full list of nominees.
Book Riot Recommends
This is where I’ll talk to you about all the books I’m reading, the books I’m loving, and the books I can’t wait to read and love in the near future. I think you’re going to love them too!
Can’t Wait for This One
Black Flame by Gretchen Felker-Martin (Tor Nightfire, August 5, 2025)
I’m so upset about this cover because it is entirely too disturbing and will probably give me nightmares. But I’m not upset about this new book from Gretchen Felker-Martin, the author of Manhunt and Cuckoo. We’re going to have to wait almost a whole year before this one comes out, but with the way time works, August 5, 2025, will be here tomorrow. So let’s talk about this one.
Set in New York City in the 1980s, Black Flame follows the story of Ellen, a closeted lesbian who mostly keeps to herself and spends her time restoring films. Then one day, a group of German academics approach Ellen about restoring a film previously thought to be destroyed during the Holocaust. The film includes acts of violence and exploitation so disturbing that Ellen first assumes the images depicted in the film must not be real. But the more she watches it, the more she becomes obsessed with the film’s contents, which opens her up to her own queer awakening. She soon believes everything in the movie is real. And now it’s happening to her.
Words of Literary Wisdom
“How do I explain to her that the home I miss isn’t a place? It’s a time when my life made sense. When things made sense.”
— The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim
And Here’s A Cat Picture!
It’s almost the end of the week, and Murray is already collapsing into the sink. Hang in there, Murray. And hang in there, all of you. We’re almost there. Enjoy your weekend, and I’ll see you next week for more book things!