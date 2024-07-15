Raise your hand if you were in scouts when you were a kid! Yep, I was a Girl Scout. And as a Girl Scout and a fan of horror with an active imagination, I had a lot of horrifying thoughts pop into my mind on those hikes and camping trips in the dark, dark woods. Fortunately (or maybe unfortunately, for the sake of a good story), nothing truly scary ever happened to me in the woods. I mean, besides finding a scorpion in my tent that one time. The scouts in Ally Russell’s It Came from the Trees, however? They weren’t so lucky.

It Came from the Trees is Ally Russell’s debut novel. It follows Jenna, a girl who knows her way around the woods. After all, her Pap was the first Black park ranger at Sturbridge Reservation. Still, nothing from her family’s experiences or from the Owlet Survival Handbook could have prepared Jenna for encountering a cryptid.

Even though Jenna knows her best friend Reese was abducted by a strange creature in the woods, nobody will listen to her. Her parents think she’s playing around, and police are following all the wrong leads. Frustrated, Jenna decides to take matters into her own hands, joining a local scout troop to go back into the woods and find Reese.

It doesn’t take long for the troop to find evidence of a bigfoot-like creature in the forest: strange, large human-ish footprints. Now Jenna will have to trust her new friends to help her find Jenna and get them all out of there alive. This middle grade novel is so much fun and it will certainly give you the creeps, whether you were a scout as a kid or not. You’ll never look at the woods the same way ever again.