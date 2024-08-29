Get a Sneak Peek at John Scalzi’s Latest Sci-Fi Novel and More Book News!
This past week has been a lot! In a good way, for once.
Book Deals and Reveals
Hannah Selinger is sharing the dark truths about work in the restaurant industry in her new memoir Cellar Rat: My Life in the Restaurant Underbelly. It’s out from Little, Brown and Company on March 25, 2025.
Check out the cover of John Scalzi’s latest novel When the Moon Hits Your Eye. And read chapter 2! This one is also out in March 2025.
Penguin Random House will be releasing Prince Harry’s memoir Spare in paperback this October. The publisher has confirmed that contents of the novel will be unchanged.
Rebecca Ferguson has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of The Magic Faraway Tree by Enid Blyton. Ferguson will play headmistress Dame Snap.
Horror fans, looking for books to pick up for this spooky season? Here are the most anticipated horror releases of the fall, according to Goodreads.
Christina Perri has revealed the cover of her new children’s book A Thousand Years. The book, based on Perri’s hit song, will be out on April 1, 2025.
Book Riot Recommends
Hi, welcome to everyone’s favorite segment of Book Radar called Book Riot Recommends. This is where I’ll talk to you about all the books I’m reading, the books I’m loving, and the books I can’t wait to read and love in the near future. I think you’re going to love them too!
Can’t Wait for This One
Our Winter Monster by Dennis Mahoney (Hell’s Hundred, January 28, 2025)
It’s probably become pretty apparent if you’ve been reading Book Radar for a while: horror books are always at the top of my TBR list, and this new one, coming out at the beginning of 2025, is one I’ll be lined up to read as soon as it’s available! After all, it’s wintery, so you’ll want to read it during the chilly months to get the full experience, right?
Holly and Brian used to be happy in their relationship, but one night changed everything. Neither have been able to forgive and forget, and they haven’t been on the same page since. In the hopes of mending their relationship, the couple book a romantic ski village getaway to get some much-needed one-on-one time. But their hopes for a pleasant ski trip are thwarted when a blizzard hits the area, and as they race to their destination trying to beat the bad weather, they lose control of the car.
Seven weeks ago, Sheriff Kendra Parker lost a couple in the snow. Now, when she gets calls about another couple in danger, she can’t help but feel like this is a chance to redeem herself. But it won’t be easy. People say there’s a mysterious creature destroying the town, wrecking cars, and killing everything in its path.
Words of Literary Wisdom
“Sometimes, a perfect sandwich is not just about the sandwich itself, but about the setting. The experience of eating the sandwich. Context can elevate a great sandwich to a spiritual experience.”
— The Pairing by Casey McQuiston
And that's all for today's Book Radar!
