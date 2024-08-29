Get a Sneak Peek at John Scalzi’s Latest Sci-Fi Novel and More Book News!

Check out the latest book deals, book news, and upcoming books to have on your radar!

This past week has been a lot! In a good way, for once. I just got back from New York, and I got to see one of the most amazing Childish Gambino concerts. And now I’m back home and talking to you about books. What a treat! Let’s dive into today’s book news, shall we? Book Deals and Reveals Hannah Selinger is sharing the dark truths about work in the restaurant industry in her new memoir Cellar Rat: My Life in the Restaurant Underbelly. It’s out from Little, Brown and Company on March 25, 2025.