Everything You Need to Know about Colleen Hoover Adaptations and More Book News!

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com. View All posts by Emily Martin

Are we having a good week, book friends? I just can’t keep up with all the gossip about It Ends with Us and the drama between Justin Baldoni and the rest of the cast. Apparently, Baldoni has hired PR crisis manager Melissa Nathan amid speculation that Blake Lively, Colleen Hoover, and the rest of the cast are not getting along with him (horror of horrors, they don’t follow him on Instagram). What the heck is going on, y’all? It’s like Don’t Worry Darling all over again. And I’m kind of enjoying the ride. But there’s a lot more news to discuss, so let’s hop to it. Book Deals and Reveals Here’s the cover of And, Too, the Fox, a children’s book featuring a poem from U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón and illustrations by Gaby D’Alessandro. It’s out in January 2025.