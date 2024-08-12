Cover Reveal: AND, TOO, THE FOX by Ada Limón and Gaby D’Alessandro

Comes with its streak of red flashing across the lawn, squirrel bound and bouncing . . . Plunge headlong into the natural world with U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón in And, Too, the Fox. This vivid poem encourages readers to consider the everyday experiences of a fox, piecing together a living in his own wild way. Limón’s verse is paired with lush illustrations by Gaby D’Alessandro, celebrating the simple joy of observing—and finding connection with—the animals all around us. A stunning book to read, to share, and to cherish.

cover art by Gaby D’Alessandro, design by Danielle Carnito

Used with the permission of Carolrhoda Books, a division of Lerner Publishing Group, Inc. Text copyright © 2025 by Ada Limón. Illustrations copyright © 2025 by Gaby D’Alessandro.

Image credit: Lucas Marquardt

Ada Limón is the author of six books of poetry, including The Carrying, which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry. Her most recent book of poetry, The Hurting Kind, was shortlisted for the Griffin Poetry Prize. She is the 24th Poet Laureate of the United States and the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship. As the Poet Laureate, her signature project is called You Are Here and focuses on how poetry can help connect us to the natural world. For more about Limón and her books, visit www.adalimon.net.

Gaby D’Alessandro is a Dominican illustrator living between Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, and New York City. She enjoys creating dreamlike images filled with nature, detail, and symbolism. She has created artwork for the Library of Congress, Target, New York City’s MTA, the New York Times, the Botanical Garden of Padua, and the American Museum of Natural History. She also illustrated the books The Cot in the Living Room and Stolen Science. Visit her online at www.gabydalessandro.com.