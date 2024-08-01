Holly Jackson Responds to A GOOD GIRL’S GUIDE TO MURDER Adaptation Criticism, and More Book News!

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

It’s that time of the week where we meet up once again to discuss all the book things, from new releases to upcoming books to adaptations to cover reveals and everything else in between. As always, your treat for making it to the end will be a cat picture. You know the drill by now. Shall we begin?

Riley Keough has announced a book tour in support of her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s posthumous memoir. The book tour will kick off in New York City on Wednesday, October 9. The final tour stop will be in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 20.

Book Radar Newsletter Sign up for Book Radar to receive exciting book deals and must-read forthcoming titles.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Author Holly Jackson has responded to fan criticism that the series adaptation of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has changed/left out some of their favorite parts of the books. “I’m proud of the show that we’ve made but ultimately I wasn’t the one writing it,” Jackson told Variety. “I made lots of suggestions and I said things that I thought would be really important to book fans, that they would feel betrayed if they weren’t there. And ultimately it wasn’t my decision. So I sympathize entirely with book fans who wanted to see their favorite moments.” A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is now streaming on Netflix.

Mark Hamill has joined the highly anticipated adaptation of Stephen King’s The Long Walk. Hamill joins Judy Greer, Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, and Garrett Wareing.

Adult Swim announced a release date for the upcoming adaptation of Junji Ito’s Uzumaki. The series will start airing on September 28, 2024. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Max.

X-Men meets Pokémon in Graci Kim’s Dreamslinger, and you can check out the cover now! It’s out in April 2025.