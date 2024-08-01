Holly Jackson Responds to A GOOD GIRL’S GUIDE TO MURDER Adaptation Criticism, and More Book News!
Book Deals and Reveals
I love the cover of this upcoming small-town romance from Harlequin Books! Frenemies with Benefits is the third novel in Synithia Williams’ Peachtree Cove series, and it’s out on February 25, 2025!
Riley Keough has announced a book tour in support of her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s posthumous memoir. The book tour will kick off in New York City on Wednesday, October 9. The final tour stop will be in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 20.
Author Holly Jackson has responded to fan criticism that the series adaptation of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has changed/left out some of their favorite parts of the books. “I’m proud of the show that we’ve made but ultimately I wasn’t the one writing it,” Jackson told Variety. “I made lots of suggestions and I said things that I thought would be really important to book fans, that they would feel betrayed if they weren’t there. And ultimately it wasn’t my decision. So I sympathize entirely with book fans who wanted to see their favorite moments.” A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is now streaming on Netflix.
Mark Hamill has joined the highly anticipated adaptation of Stephen King’s The Long Walk. Hamill joins Judy Greer, Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, and Garrett Wareing.
Adult Swim announced a release date for the upcoming adaptation of Junji Ito’s Uzumaki. The series will start airing on September 28, 2024. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Max.
X-Men meets Pokémon in Graci Kim’s Dreamslinger, and you can check out the cover now! It’s out in April 2025.
Francine Pascal, the author of the Sweet Valley High books, has died at 92 in Manhattan. Pascal’s first Sweet Valley High book was released in 1983.
This year’s longlist for the Booker Prize has been announced! The shortlist will be announced in September, and the winner will receive 50,000 British pounds (about $64,000).
Book Riot Recommends
Can’t Wait for This One!
I Am Not Jessica Chen by Ann Liang (HarperTeen, January 28, 2025)
I have been slacking on my YA reading this year. Normally I read quite a few YA titles a month, but I’ve been reading mostly adult books in 2024. With that being said, I know I have some backlist YA books I need to get to reading, but I still can’t help but look forward to all the exciting YA books coming out in 2025, especially when they sound as good as this one does. And you also know how I feel about a beautiful cover.
I Am Not Jessica Chen is a contemporary YA novel with a little bit of magic thrown in. After she is rejected from every Ivy League school she applies to, Jenna Chen is worried she’s a disappointment to her parents. She can’t help but wish that she was more like her cousin Jessica. Jessica seems to have her whole life figured out. And now Jessica is heading to Harvard.
It was just a harmless wish, but then Jenna wakes up the next morning to discover she is now living Jessica’s life. But living in Jessica’s body is not at all what Jenna thought it would be. Being a top student at Havenwood Private Academy is a lot of stress, and Jessica has so many secrets. What’s worse, Jenna’s own parents seem to slowly be forgetting who she is. Will living the perfect life she always thought she wanted be worth giving up everything Jenna was before?
