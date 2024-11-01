Texas Library Re-Classifies Nonfiction Native American History Book as Fiction: Book Censorship News, November 1, 2024

Bill A3446 Acs, aptly titled the “Freedom to Read Act,” is now on the New Jersey governor’s desk. If passed, the bill would make it so the education commissioner of New Jersey would have to develop policies on the library material selection process and how book challenges are evaluated. Then, school and library boards would develop their own policies using this model. The bill will also prohibit removing books based on “origin, background, or views” reasoning, and make library staff immune to civil and criminal liability for decisions they make in good faith.

The bill faced heavy criticism from republican senators but was able to progress with a vote of 24-15. Sen. Andrew Zwicker (D-Middlesex), the bill’s sponsor, said, “You and all New Jerseyans have the freedom to choose what you want to read, and parents have and will continue to have the freedom to choose what their children will read. But no one gets to decide that for you — not now, and not ever.”