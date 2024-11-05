November Book-to-Screen Adaptations That Will Have Us Seated
It’s a new month, which means it’s time to get excited for new book-to-screen adaptations that will be hitting theaters and our TVs throughout the month of November. And, friends, Christmas is coming early this year because there is soooo much to be excited about in November. There are some really big, highly-anticipated adaptations coming. Some that I can’t believe are FINALLY here (looking at you, Wicked). I don’t know about you, but I know I will be seated for all eight of these adaptations.
Small Things Like These (Theatrical Release, November 8)
We’ve got two big adaptations hitting theaters right at the beginning of the month. First up, Small Things Like These, a historical drama based on the 2021 novel by Claire Keegan. Set before Christmas 1985 in Ireland, this story follows coal merchant Bill Furlong (Cillian Murphy), who makes a discovery at a local convent that uncovers the secrets of his small town. The movie also stars Eileen Walsh, Michelle Fairley, Claire Dunne, and Emily Watson. It’s directed by Tim Mielants with a screenplay by Enda Walsh.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (Theatrical Release, November 8)
Ah, yes, I remember loving The Best Christmas Pageant Ever by Barabara Robinson when I was a kid. I can’t wait to revisit this one as an adult through this new adaptation! The six Herdman kids are infamous for being the absolute worst-behaved children on the planet. So when they all sign up to be a part of the local church Christmas pageant, it’s sure to be like nothing else the town has ever seen. The movie stars Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, Molly Belle Wright, and is narrated by Lauren Graham.
Silo (Apple TV+, November 15)
Silo is back for season 2, starting on Friday, November 15. The series is an adaptation of the Silo trilogy (Wool, Shift, and Dust) by Hugh Howey. Silo takes place in a dystopian future where a community of 10,000 people lives under a giant silo underground. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, an engineer who works on the silo’s generators. Season 2 will add Steve Zahn to the cast as Solo. Also returning are Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen.
The Day of the Jackal (Peacock, November 17)
This is a new TV drama series starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch. The series reimagines Frederick Forsyth’s 1971 political thriller, setting it in the contemporary political climate. Redmayne plays “the Jackal,” a British assassin. Lynch plays Bianca, the British intelligence officer who’s been tasked with tracking him down. The series features a screenplay by Ronan Bennett and was directed by Brian Kirk. It also stars Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer and Chukwudi Iwuji.
Interior Chinatown (Hulu, November 19)
In mid-November, Hulu is giving viewers a new television series created by showrunner Charles Yu, based on his novel Interior Chinatown. Jimmy O. Yang stars as Willis Wu, a character actor who can’t seem to get beyond background roles in police procedurals. Then, one day, he witnesses a crime, and suddenly, he finds himself in the middle of a real-life crime drama. The first episode, which airs on November 19, is directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit).
Wicked (Theatrical Release, November 22)
Here’s an adaptation that pretty much everyone’s excited about, right? Whether you’re a theater nerd or a fan of the novels by Gregory Maguire or a lover of all things Oz or just a huge Ariana Grande fan (or all of the above), there’s a little something for everyone in this movie. On November 22, we get part one of the Wicked saga. The second film will be out in 2025. In case you’ve somehow been living under a rock and totally missed what this one is all about, this movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, the misunderstood “Wicked” Witch of the West. Along with Erivo and Grande, the film stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and Bowen Yang. It’s directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians).
The Piano Lesson (Netflix, November 22)
Coming to Netflix on November 22 is the drama film The Piano Lesson, based on the 1987 play by August Wilson. Set in Pittsburgh in the aftermath of the Great Depression, this film follows the Charles family and a unique family heirloom: a piano carved with designs by their enslaved ancestor. The Piano Lesson is directed by Malcolm Washington and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles. The film also stars John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, Skylar Aleece Smith, Danielle Deadwyler, and Corey Hawkins.
Outlander (Starz, November 22)
If you love Outlander, then you are probably well aware that season 7, part 2 is coming to Starz starting on November 22. This season covers three books from the Outlander series: the end of book 6, A Breath of Snow and Ashes; book 7, An Echo in the Bone; and book 8, Written in My Own Heart’s Blood. This second part sees the Frasers (played by Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan) finally return to Scotland. It will consist of eight episodes that will air on Fridays from November 22 to January 10.
Okay, okay, I know we’re all excited about Wicked, but what other adaptations will you be checking out this November? Let me know! And be sure to come back next month for another exciting roundup of upcoming adaptations.