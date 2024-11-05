November Book-to-Screen Adaptations That Will Have Us Seated

Here’s an adaptation that pretty much everyone’s excited about, right? Whether you’re a theater nerd or a fan of the novels by Gregory Maguire or a lover of all things Oz or just a huge Ariana Grande fan (or all of the above), there’s a little something for everyone in this movie. On November 22, we get part one of the Wicked saga. The second film will be out in 2025. In case you’ve somehow been living under a rock and totally missed what this one is all about, this movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, the misunderstood “Wicked” Witch of the West. Along with Erivo and Grande, the film stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and Bowen Yang. It’s directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians).