Can Bibliotherapy Actually Help with Anxiety and Grief?
It Takes a Village to Keep a Secret
This summer, Andrea Robin Skinner, the youngest daughter of Nobel-winning writer Alice Munro, revealed that she was sexually abused by her stepfather—Munro’s husband—and that Munro knew about the abuse and did nothing. Further, many family members, friends, and associates kept the secret, weaving a web of silence and complicity that held for decades, until after Munro’s death this May. Colleagues of Munro’s who knew of the abuse came out in support of Skinner and corroborated her story when she spoke out in July. Now, the New York Times‘s Giles Harvey has a deeper look into what Alice Munro knew and why she stayed silent. This is damning stuff.
Shelf Help
I tend to look askance at headlines about bibliotherapy because while yes, books are powerful and can be life-changing, I’m wary of the tendency some book lovers have to act like reading is a panacea. Sure, put a book on it, but also: take your meds, go to therapy, drink water, exercise, get some sleep. Ya dig? I’m looking for a well-rounded approach, which is why I appreciated this conversation about the role books can play in addressing anxiety, depression, and grief. More like this, please.
Baby, It’s Cold Outside
We probably owe Hallmark and Netflix a debt of gratitude for the recent proliferation of holiday romance novels. Whether you’re looking to pick up your very first seasonal smoochfest or searching for an under-the-radar gem to add to your collection, there’s something for you in EW‘s round-up of holiday romance recommendations. If sweet-and-spicy is your flavor, I can second the emotion for for A Jingle Bell Mingle and the preceding books in Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone’s Christmas Notch series.
