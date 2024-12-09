Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Shelf Help

I tend to look askance at headlines about bibliotherapy because while yes, books are powerful and can be life-changing, I’m wary of the tendency some book lovers have to act like reading is a panacea. Sure, put a book on it, but also: take your meds, go to therapy, drink water, exercise, get some sleep. Ya dig? I’m looking for a well-rounded approach, which is why I appreciated this conversation about the role books can play in addressing anxiety, depression, and grief. More like this, please.

Baby, It’s Cold Outside We probably owe Hallmark and Netflix a debt of gratitude for the recent proliferation of holiday romance novels. Whether you’re looking to pick up your very first seasonal smoochfest or searching for an under-the-radar gem to add to your collection, there’s something for you in EW‘s round-up of holiday romance recommendations. If sweet-and-spicy is your flavor, I can second the emotion for for A Jingle Bell Mingle and the preceding books in Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone’s Christmas Notch series.

