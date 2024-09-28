The Bestselling Queer Books of the Week

Every week, I put together The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists. I scour the biggest bestseller lists and tally up the titles that appear the most frequently. Unsurprisingly, that list is anything but diverse, especially because I focus on the books in the top ten.

For this list, I’ve looked at the USA Today, New York Times, Amazon, and Indie Bestseller lists and picked out any queer titles I could see. Of course, I may have missed some — alas, I still don’t have 100% accurate queerdar when it comes to books. Spoiler alert: there weren’t any queer books on the Amazon bestsellers, but I did find nine titles on the other lists.