The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

We’re in the home stretch of the holiday buying season, and the bestselling books reflect that once again. Unlike last week, two titles made it to all five bestseller lists, including the Brandon Sanderson title we expected to see there last week (Amazon finally showed up to that party).

We have one newcomer to the list: Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, the 13th entry in the Dog Man graphic novel series. The kids really do love that Dog Man! This installment sees several characters from the series joining forces to stop something called the Space Cuties from destroying the city. I’m intrigued by (and maybe want to be one of?!) these Space Cuties.