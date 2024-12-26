The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
We’re in the home stretch of the holiday buying season, and the bestselling books reflect that once again. Unlike last week, two titles made it to all five bestseller lists, including the Brandon Sanderson title we expected to see there last week (Amazon finally showed up to that party).
We have one newcomer to the list: Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, the 13th entry in the Dog Man graphic novel series. The kids really do love that Dog Man! This installment sees several characters from the series joining forces to stop something called the Space Cuties from destroying the city. I’m intrigued by (and maybe want to be one of?!) these Space Cuties.
If you were hoping for a holiday miracle on the diversity front, it is your lucky day, sort of? This list consistently lacks diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors, but this week three of the eight titles are by authors of color. That’s actually pretty good for this list! The bad news is the lists at large are still overwhelmingly white, and Melania Trump’s book is one of the titles that made it to four of them. So! Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about and read are Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar, The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates, The Vegetarian by Han Kang, and Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
And finally, a reminder of our methodology. To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Till next year!
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
James by Percival Everett
Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Melania by Melania Trump (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
The Women by Kristin Hannah (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Dog Man: Big Jim Begins: A Graphic Novel (Dog Man #13) by Dav Pilkey (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, Amazon)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer (USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
