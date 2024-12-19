The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
We’re well into the holiday buying season now, and the bestseller lists reflect that. There aren’t any books that made all five of the biggest lists—not even the new Brandon Sanderson book, Wind and Truth! Amazon always seems to be working off very different numbers than everyone else. Instead, many of the biggest books of the year have resurfaced on the bestseller lists, likely because they’re popular gifts.
I imagine that books like James by Percival Everett, The Women by Kristin Hannah, Wicked by Gregory Maguire, The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer, and The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan are going to be under a lot of trees this year.
There are two new titles on the list this week: the aforementioned book five of The Stormlight Archive as well as Quicksilver by Callie Hart, which is book one of a new romantasy series.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar, The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich, and Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
None!
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
James by Percival Everett (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Women by Kristin Hannah (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Quicksilver by Callie Hart (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer (USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Cher: The Memoir, Part One by Cher (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Wicked by Gregory Maguire (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
