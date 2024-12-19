The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

We’re well into the holiday buying season now, and the bestseller lists reflect that. There aren’t any books that made all five of the biggest lists—not even the new Brandon Sanderson book, Wind and Truth! Amazon always seems to be working off very different numbers than everyone else. Instead, many of the biggest books of the year have resurfaced on the bestseller lists, likely because they’re popular gifts.

I imagine that books like James by Percival Everett, The Women by Kristin Hannah, Wicked by Gregory Maguire, The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer, and The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan are going to be under a lot of trees this year.