Book Riot’s Most Popular Stories of the Week

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

There’s so much good horror coming out this September. It was hard to narrow it down to just ten titles to share with you. Included in this list are some of my most anticipated horror novels of the whole year. Along with some classic scary things like ghosts and vampires (a whole lot of vampires), September is coming through with fresh new horror concepts you’ve never read before. Scary horror video games. A violent world with no fear. A home improvement show with a spooky twist. The list goes on. Grab a PSL, put up your creepy Halloween decorations, enjoy the cool breeze and the changing leaves outside, and most importantly, pick up these horror books as soon as they hit shelves.

Ease into the weekend with a highlight reel of this week’s most popular posts.

This week’s roundup of bestselling books is shorter than usual because the bestseller lists could not agree. Some of the top sellers, according to one list, don’t appear at all on others. Kamala Harris’s memoir The Truths We Hold is #1 on the Indie Bestseller (Paperback Nonfiction) bestseller list but doesn’t appear in the top ten of any of the others. The only thing everyone can agree on is that Colleen Hoover and Sarah J. Maas books continue to sell.

The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

As we prepare to smell less sunscreen and more sharpened pencils (Here’s looking at you, Kathleen Kelly), publishing has kindly, once again, stacked the month full of new mystery and thriller releases.

Attica Locke has completed her excellent trilogy starring Texas Ranger Darren Mathews, the author of The Thursday Murder Club has a new book, and PI Jackson Brodie is back—just to kick things off. Fictional serial killer fans have a fun mystery with a murder tour host at the center, there’s a missing person case set on a reservation, and a murder mystery surrounding a sorority with a reunion. YA fans have an elite school-set murder mystery and a Prohibition-era set murder mystery, while middle grade fans have a missing person case in an apartment building. And for armchair traveling sleuths, there’s a PI in Ghana with a murder mystery case and an Icelandic thriller with a decades-old cold case. There’s so much to choose from that it’s best to just dive in!

When my days get busy and I start to feel overwhelmed, I tend to reach for science fiction and fantasy novels. Sometimes, you just need a whirlwind adventure novel. And with The Stardust Grail, Yume Kitasei delivers.