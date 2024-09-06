Books to Read Instead of Watching THE BACHELOR
Stop Watching The Bachelor and Read Romance Novels Instead
Following this week’s disastrous finale of The Bachelorette, I’ve had it up to here. At some point, this show used to kind of (sort of maybe) be about falling in love. But that premise seems all but abandoned in favor of being able to boast the most dramatic season ever…Fiction about reality TV shows allows us to experience the drama of other people’s lives without real people’s emotions actually being involved. And books like this one end up being kind of wish fulfillment, too.
Disney Pauses Graveyard Book Adaptation After Sexual Assault Allegations Against Neil Gaiman
Disney has officially announced the Graveyard Book adaptation is “paused” after five women have come forward with sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman. It was set to be directed by Marc Forster, who signed onto the project in 2022 alongside co-producer Renée Wolfe and writer David Magee.
Netflix has also announced Dead Boy Detectives, based on a comics series by Neil Gaiman, will not be getting a second season.
10 of the Best New Children’s Books Out This Month
Several themes emerge from this list of September children’s book releases, namely time travel, cookies, immigration, and disability representation. I’ll take all four, thanks! In September picture book releases, beloved authors Christina Soontornvat, Blanca Gómez, and Jessie Sima return with stories that will likely be on my list of favorite books of the year.
NaNoWriMo Gets Backlash After Defending Use of AI
NaNoWriMo, which stands for National Novel Writing Month, is a 25-year-old nonprofit dedicated to helping people write. Each year, their NaNoWriMo challenge encourages people to finally crank out those 50,000 words that make a novel.
But, in a severe case of haven’t-read-the-room, they also just recently made a statement saying that to speak ill of AI is to engage in “classist and ableist” rhetoric.