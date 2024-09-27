Cozy Comics, Graphic Novels, and Manga for Fall
The Best Haunted House Romance Books
Sure, your house is haunted, but any haunted house can be fixed, exorcised, or cured with enough time, attention, and persistence. Much like a good relationship, sometimes someone comes around who is willing to pay enough attention to make things work. Including making a haunted house a cozy home.
ALA and PEN Offer New Data on Recent Book Bans
Kelly Jensen is taking some much deserved time off this week, so today fellow editors Danika Ellis and Erica Ezeifedi are here to discuss some of the news coming out of Banned Books Week. We can’t cover it all, but we’ve each picked out a few of the biggest and most interesting stories to tell you about.
New Cozy Comics, Graphic Novels, and Manga to Ease You Into Fall
Warm golden leaves, cool brisk nights, and a cup full of spiced latte. ‘Tis the season for some cozy reads, and a bunch of new cozy comics, graphic novels, and manga have fallen into my lap. Whatever is a book nerd to do?!
Whether it’s Fall, Autumn, or simply Cozy Season, there’s no escaping the change in the weather. It’s like a barometer for my reading style. For me, each season has a distinct style. Winter is about horror, mysteries, and dark brooding with a touch of soulful reflection. Spring is romantic, funny, and full of crazy, boundless energy as the world wakes up. Summer warms up with light-hearted fun, good-time vibes, and location-specific dream holidays. But Fall? That’s when we settle in for comfort cozy reads. Comics, graphic novels, and manga are my favourite style for cozy reading, encouraging me to slow down and appreciate the artwork telling the story. It’s a strange mix of genres, with the common theme being more about the journey than any destination. Think of warm hugs and chill afternoons when you are happy to spend time with yourself.
The Most Read Books on Goodreads in September
The most read books on Goodreads in each week of September shifted around some: several weeks had Wild Eyes by Elsie Silver in the #1 spot and Daydream by Hannah Grace made an appearance in the top five. Overall, though, the most read books in September shook out to all be familiar titles. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas is stubbornly holding onto the #5 spot nine years after it was first published, Emily Henry and Kristen Hannah’s new books are also keeping their seats in the top five, and the bump from the paperback release of Fourth Wing has put it back in the #1 position.