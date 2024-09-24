You’ll Really Fall for These New Queer Books

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Preeti Chhibber ( Spider-Man’s Bad Connection and former Rioter!) brings us a romp of a YA rom-com featuring a Brown girl I, for one, can relate to with Payal Mehta’s Romance Revenge Plot. Read on for an excerpt following our girl as she embarks on what’s sure to be a super-hot date with the popular guy.

Today’s mix of new releases is fuego. You can read about how one woman’s imprisonment in Argentina sparked a women’s rights movement (something I can see getting a renewed boost in the US) in the nonfiction What Happened to Belén by Ana Elena Correa, translated by Julia Sanches. Still in the realm of reality, there are the memoirs Come By Here by Neesha Powell-Ingabire, which focuses on the author’s experience growing up Geechee in Georgia; and The Road Is Good by Orange is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba. 8 Great New Romance Comics to Satisfy Your Romantic Heart

From rom-coms to spicy romance, there’s such a variety nowadays when it comes to romance comics, manga, manhwa, graphic novels, and more. Do you love fantasy? There’s a story about a girl who goes back in time to meet her boyfriend — who has forgotten her, obviously — in order to save him from his death. How about a cute rom-com? I’m sure we can find a romance comic featuring two dog owners with opposite personalities for you. There’s something for everyone!

New Queer Books to Get You in the Fall Spirit I recently asked my Book Riot colleagues about any fall traditions they’re about to get into as we settle into the new season. To say I was met with enthusiasm would be an understatement. I always thought that summer was thee fave season on average, but I’ve seen learned that, at least among the bookish, fall may curry a little more favor. And listen, I totally get it. Apart from the general boost in books coming out this time each year, I always look forward to the new books that are especially autumnal. So, while Danika is out enjoying some much-needed R&R, I’ve gathered some queer books that have sapphic vampires, queer Appalachian teens, 1920s murder mysteries, and more—all to get you in the fall spirit.

I love reading about the worst science fiction worlds. They’re complex thought experiments of not only survival, but the capacity for empathy and humanity. I think in most of these worst worlds would still have survivors. Some would escape it, make it through it, and even thrive in it. They’d have to shed every last ounce of their humanity to survive, OR by embracing their humanity, they might save and nurture as many people as they can. Perhaps a bit of both. Because of this, in the list of books and stories below, many characters are as compelling as the worlds they find themselves in.