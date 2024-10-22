2024 Adaptations You Might Have Missed

October continues to be one of the heaviest-hitting months for new book releases of the year. Understandably, publishers want to avoid November—both so books don’t get lost in election coverage and so titles are out before holiday shopping season. That means that this is yet another very exciting week in new releases.

For one thing, we have the surprise fourth book in the Southern Reach trilogy series by Jeff VanderMeer! Fans of Annihilation will be eager to return to Area X. Speaking of worlds we’d like to return to, The Wood at Midwinter by Susanna Clarke is also out today, which is set in the same world as Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell! It’s just a little bit shorter than the original: it’s 64 pages versus Jonathan Strange‘s 864 pages. But that’s not all!